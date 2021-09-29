Former Bush strategist now running as a Democrat

‘’The GOP politicians have failed us, especially the cruel and craven lieutenant governor,’’ Patrick says in the 2 ½-minute video. ‘’He does not believe in the common good. ... He puts his ‘me’ over our ‘we.’’'

In an announcement video, Dowd, who worked more recently as a political analyst for ABC News, takes aim at the Republican incumbent, Dan Patrick, detailing a list of purported shortcomings, both on policy and character.

Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign, announced Wednesday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Texas — as a Democrat.

Although he is best known for helping steer a Republican president to reelection, Dowd’s biography on his new campaign website highlights his work for Texas Democrats earlier in his career before he switched parties in 1999.

That includes work on a campaign of former Texas lieutenant governor Bob Bullock, the last Democrat elected to the office in the state, in 1994.

In his bio, Dowd also highlights his break with Bush in 2007 over his handling of the Iraq War and his identification as an independent afterward.

Nevertheless, the campaign of Mike Collier, another Democrat running for lieutenant governor in Texas, seized on Dowd’s Republican credentials, including his association with Bush.

‘’Mr. Dowd — you may notice things have changed a lot since you were working for Republicans,’’ Ali S. Zaidi, deputy campaign manager for Collier, said in a statement. ‘’Democratic voters will be interested to hear how selling a false war, ensuring the deciding Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and leading the charge to pass numerous anti-marriage equality ballot measures have shaped your current views.’’

Patrick, in his campaign literature, bills himself as ‘’a preeminent voice for principled conservative policies both in Texas and across the nation,’’ and he has built a national fundraising base. Dowd tacitly acknowledged that advantage in a tweet Wednesday, saying that his campaign is ‘’up against large sums of money.’’

In his announcement video, which opens with scenes of Dowd driving in Texas, where he has lived for nearly 40 years, he accuses Patrick of pursuing ‘’culture wars” over issues such as abortion and race to the detriment of more pressing concerns facing voters.

‘’Enough is enough,’’ Dowd says. ‘’We need more officials who tell the truth, who believe in public services, in common sense with common decency for the common good. ... We need to expect more from our politicians and demand those politicians align with our values. Dan Patrick believes in none of those, and that is why I am running.’’

Among other things, Dowd takes issue with Patrick’s handling of the coronavirus, his advocacy of a measure to make it easier to carry handguns in the aftermath of a mass shooting, and his response to an electrical grid failure.

Washington Post

S.D. governor denies rumors of affair with Lewandowski

South Dakota Governor Kristi L. Noem, on Wednesday dismissed a conservative media outlet’s claim that she is having an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump adviser who is also advising Noem.

‘’These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,’’ Noem said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. ‘’These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.’’

A conservative website, American Greatness, published a piece Tuesday claiming that, according to ‘’multiple” sources, Noem has been having an affair with Lewandowski that has continued ‘’for months.’’ The website did not identify any of the sources.

Lewandowski was Trump’s first presidential campaign manager. He was fired by the campaign in 2016 but remains part of the former president’s inner circle and runs the pro-Trump Make America Great Again Action super PAC.

Noem, who is considered a potential 2024 GOP vice-presidential contender, has recently come under scrutiny for a meeting she organized for her daughter and the state employee charged with leading the agency that moved to deny the daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser. The meeting prompted allegations of abuse of power among some state lawmakers, and South Dakota’s attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, is reviewing the matter.

It’s not clear what steps Ravnsborg plans to take, and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

Noem reportedly organized a meeting in her office on July 27, 2020, to discuss ‘’appraiser certification procedures” which included her daughter Kassidy Noem-Peters and Sherry Bren, the head of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation’s appraiser certification program, Bren’s supervisor, and the state’s Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman.

While Noem’s daughter secured her certification months later, in November 2020, Bren says she was subsequently pushed to retire in a conversation with Hultman. That’s according to an age-discrimination complaint Bren eventually filed against the Department of Labor and Regulation.

Bren settled with the state for $200,000 on March 31, but the department did not admit fault and she agreed not to disparage it in public, according to a copy of the complaint shared by South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Washington Post

Recall bid against Trump-supporting commissioner fails in N.M.

SANTA FE — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico.

Recall committee spokesman Scott Fredrick said a petition drive collected 1,229 signatures from registered voters in Griffin’s Otero County district, short of what they needed to trigger a special election.

New Mexico requires a number of signatures equal to 33.3 percent of participation in the previous election. The recall petition fell shy, with about 28 percent participation as time ran out on Wednesday.

“Since we didn’t meet the signature threshold, there is no next step,” said Fredrick, conceding defeat Tuesday night.

A successful recall election would have allowed Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to select an interim replacement. Griffin can run for reelection in 2022, but told the Associated Press last week that he’s more interested in running for sheriff in his native Catron County or governor of New Mexico some day.

Griffin has resumed travel to political speaking engagements — in Texas, Montana, and Arizona — while burnishing his image in a new video documentary as a God-fearing “peaceful patriot” who stands in solidarity with about 70 defendants jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 siege on the US Capitol.

The failed recall petition accused Griffin of failing to attend commission meetings, using his elected position for personal gain in promoting a support group for former president Donald Trump, improper travel voucher,s and violating state restrictions on gifts to public officials.

Griffin described the charges as frivolous and blamed county staff for providing bad guidance on travel reimbursements.

Griffin formed Cowboys for Trump in 2019 with a group of rodeo acquaintances, vowing to hold horseback-riding parades nationwide in support of Trump. He is confronting misdemeanor criminal charges in the Jan. 6. insurrection on the Capitol, where he appeared on an outdoor terrace and tried to lead the crowd in prayer.

Associated Press