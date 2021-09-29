Ohio men sentenced to 45 days become first Jan. 6 misdemeanor defendants to receive jail time

US District Judge James E. Boasberg ordered Derek Jancart and Erik Rau to self-surrender to the Washington, D.C., jail at a later date after saying all charges related to the “insurrection” were serious.

The punishment comes after federal judges for months have questioned whether no-prison plea deals offered by the government to low-level Jan. 6 defendants are too lenient to deter future attackers from terrorizing members of Congress.

A court sentenced two Ohio men to serve 45 days in jail Wednesday after US prosecutors for the first time requested incarceration at sentencing hearings for nonviolent misdemeanor offenders in the storming of the US Capitol.

“You attempted with others to undermine one of our bedrock acts, which is the peaceful transfer of power following a democratic election. . . . There are few actions as serious as the ones this group took on that day,” Boasberg said.

Addressing Jancart first, he said: “You weren’t following the crowd. You went there to assist once you learned it was breached. . . . You don’t have a riot if eight people or 10 or 15 people are there. . . . It’s because there was such a great number of people that police were overwhelmed, and the support, incitement, and encouragement people gave is important.”

Jancart, 39, an Air Force veteran, and Rau, 43, admitted in July to coming to Washington with a gas mask and two-way radios, and heading to the Capitol after learning it was under assault.

Prosecutors had requested a four-month prison term for each man, citing a video Jancart posted on Facebook in which they said he can be heard laughing while Rau screams, “We have you surrounded!” at vastly outnumbered police officers engaged in hand-to-hand combat with rioters. The pair, steelworkers from Columbus, breached the building and made their way to the evacuated conference room of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, which Rau entered, they admitted in plea papers.

“There is no riot without rioters,” Assistant US Attorney Leslie Goemaat argued. The men did not commit violence and would have been charged with a felony if they had, adding that each “incited and celebrated the violence that was required to break through the police line.”

Jancart showed little immediate remorse, posting on Facebook that rioters “wanted to let the politicians know we can get this far anytime we want,” she argued.

But he was later arrested, and Rau turned himself in. Prosecutors particularly credited Rau for fully and immediately cooperating, saying he otherwise would have faced a felony and a six-month requested sentence, partly because he was on probation with a 178-day suspended sentence for domestic violence.

In court, both apologized.

“I do apologize for my individual actions that day. I did get caught up in the moment. I wish I could have demonstrated better behavior and stayed back,” Jancart said, adding, “I have great respect for the institutions of this country, I love this country. I feel ashamed of the actions I took.”

“There’s no excuse for my actions,” Rau said. “I one hundred percent know better than to do what I did that day. . . . I absolutely should have had my wife and kids in mind. . . . I am just sorry I was a part of this, and that you have to spend your time with me this morning.”

Both men’s attorneys requested probation, saying they did not assault police, cause destruction, nor carry any weapons, poles, or flags. Once inside, Jancart attorney Eduardo Balarezo said, “he did not do anything beyond walk around the Capitol.”

Assistant federal defender Michelle Peterson urged the judge to accept the US Probation Office recommendation of probation, saying Rau wanted nothing more than to protect his wife and three young sons from further harm, and that jail time would cost Rau his night shift steel mill job and plunge the family into poverty.

Judges appointed by presidents of both parties, many with years of Justice Department, national security, or congressional experience, have unsparingly denounced the attack and comparisons of riot participants to “patriots,” “tourists” or “political prisoners.”

“You disgraced this country in the eyes of the world. . . . You are going to have to convince me not to lock you up for what you did. I find it outrageous what you did,” US District Judge Reggie B. Walton told Anthony Mariotto, 53, last week when the Fort Pierce, Fla., man pleaded guilty to one count of illegal demonstrating after posting on Facebook a photograph of himself in the evacuated Senate gallery.

“What if the next time, the Democrats lose the presidency? And that person says, I won, despite what the votes were, and Democrats rise up and tear up the Capitol? I suppose then that would be all right, based on what you did?” asked Walton, appointed by three Republican presidents to District and federal courts since 1981.

“I think the presumption should be that these offenses were an attack on our democracy and that jail time . . . should be expected,” US District Judge Thomas F. Hogan, a 1982 Ronald Reagan appointee who coordinated federal litigation by terrorism detainees at Guantánamo Bay, said in July in sentencing a Manassas, Va., couple to probation for illegal parading in the Capitol.

And Tuesday, US District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan warned Dawn Bancroft of suburban Philadelphia to prepare to explain her actions at sentencing after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing at the Capitol and sent a video on Facebook of herself saying: “We broke into the Capitol. . . . We got inside, we did our part,” and adding, “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her.”