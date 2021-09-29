Social Studies: The downside of publicly financed campaigns, the promise of geoengineering, what’s in baby names

Political scientists at Harvard analyzed the ideology of publicly and privately funded candidates for the legislatures in Maine, Connecticut, and Arizona — states where candidates can opt for full public funding. Publicly funded candidates tend to be more extreme than privately funded ones and less representative of the ideological tilt of their districts. Even the same candidate becomes more extreme after receiving public funding. The reason appears to be that publicly funded candidates need to initially collect only a small number of small contributions to qualify, which means they can be more extreme without compromising their fundraising.

Shock to the census

A nationally representative survey conducted early in the pandemic showed that people who had lost most of their income and were having trouble paying their bills generally were less likely to participate in the 2020 Census — but that this was not the case for those who were allowed to reduce or pause rent or mortgage payments.

Borderline complaints

A study finds that financial advisers of color were more likely to receive customer complaints in years when immigration was more prominent in the news, relative to white advisers at the same firms and locations. This pattern was more pronounced in right-leaning areas, and it appeared regardless of whether the complaints were dismissed or successful. The beginning of the Trump presidency was associated with a doubling of complaints against Hispanic advisers in areas where Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been making more arrests at the end of the Obama administration.

No moral hazard

A major concern about the prospect of climate engineering — seeding clouds with particles to reduce solar radiation, for example — is that it will make people complacent about reducing greenhouse emissions. But in a series of experiments, psychologists found that people who were exposed to information about technologies for reducing solar radiation or removing carbon dioxide from the air did not subsequently report less urgency to deal with climate change. Nor did they show a willingness to allow more emissions. This was true across the political spectrum.

Initial equality

Previous research has found a gender-equality paradox: Increasing equality in general is associated with a degree of increasing gender differentiation too. A new study adds baby names to this phenomenon. Over the last century in the United States, England, and Wales, as gender equality has increased, names that start with a softer, “unvoiced” phoneme — which includes many names beginning with C, F, H, K, P, Q, S, or T — have become more prevalent among baby girls. And in the United States today, in states where women are more prevalent in high-level business and political jobs, initial letters with harder-sounding, “voiced” phonemes that require vibration of the vocal cords — names beginning with any other letter — are more prevalent among males than females.

