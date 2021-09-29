The type of abuses highlighted in R. Kelly trial go on every day throughout Massachusetts

We were relieved to see R. Kelly finally held accountable for the harm he caused (“R. Kelly convicted in N.Y. trial: Found guilty of sex trafficking,” Page A6, Sept. 28). While that was a high-profile case, make no mistake, this is happening right here in the Commonwealth every day.

While it doesn’t usually involve someone with R. Kelly’s fame, last year at My Life My Choice we served 278 youth from 75 cities and towns in Eastern Massachusetts who had been degraded and dehumanized — bought and sold — just like his victims were. Two-thirds of these young survivors were youth of color, 94 percent of them identified as female, 40 percent of them identified as LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual), and the average age that the exploitation began was 14 years old — middle-school age. While their exploiters varied, their buyers were likely to be white men of privilege.