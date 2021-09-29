Unsportsmanlike conduct on high school football field, to say the very least

Re “A disgrace on the field” (Adrian Walker, Metro, Sept. 25) and “Allegations to be investigated: Roxbury Prep, Georgetown contradict on racial slurs” (Sports, Sept. 25): In light of reports of a blatant display of outrageously poor sportsmanship at a recent football game between Roxbury Prep and Georgetown High School, I wonder where the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association stand on enforcing their words of diversity, equity, and inclusion? Are players, teams, schools, or spectators held accountable for grossly offensive behavior? Are games forfeited and offenders excluded from schedules or rosters? Or is it more like, “Maybe it will be fine if administrators just urge better behavior”? It’s beyond time for clarity across the state.

Judy Nicholas

Watertown





Investigation sought by Georgetown High has a lot of questions to answer

I read with great sadness Adrian Walker’s column about an egregious racial episode at the football game between Roxbury Prep and Georgetown High School. It led me to ask myself many questions: Where were the adults? How was this allowed to progress to a fight where children were afraid for their safety? Georgetown officials’ response — to pursue a full investigation — sounds like another version of the empty “thoughts and prayers” that members of Congress reiterate after mass shootings.

From what I’ve read, Georgetown High and every player on the team owe Roxbury Prep a deep apology and more. There is a lesson here that goes beyond school curriculum that Georgetown officials would do well to include in their “investigation.” This should never have happened.

Susan M. Murray

Hingham