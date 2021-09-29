Behind Nate Eovaldi’s six innings, Red Sox shut out Orioles

The Sox players and coaches, who had been grinding through a four-game losing streak, had a good laugh in the dugout as Febles hopped up and bowed to the fans at Camden Yards.

When Alex Verdugo helped secure a 6-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles with a two-run single in the eighth inning, third base coach Carlos Febles was so avidly waving J.D. Martinez home that he slipped on the grass and fell on his rear end.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox, a team very much in need of a good laugh, got that and much more on Wednesday night.

Maybe that little bit of fun will be what snaps the Sox into playoff mode.

It didn’t hurt that Martinez was 3 for 4 with a home run, double, and three RBIs. Or that Nate Eovaldi fired six dominant innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

Even the bullpen was solid as three relievers retired nine of the 11 batters they faced and struck out four.

At 89-69, the Sox maintained their hold on the second wild-card berth in the American League, now with four games to go. With the Blue Jays beating the Yankees, 6-5, the Sox are a game behind New York and a game ahead of Toronto.

The Sox are 13-5 against the Orioles with Nick Pivetta on the mound to wrap up the season series on Thursday.

The Sox hit 13 balls with an exit velocity of at least 90 miles per hour over the first five innings but scored only one run against Orioles starter Zac Lowther.

That came in the second inning when Martinez belted a changeup 444 feet to center field for his 28th home run.

All that other good contact proved fruitless.

Rafael Devers grounded into a double play in the first inning. With two on and no outs in the third inning, Hunter Renfroe’s line drive to third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez resulted in José Iglesias being doubled off second.

The Sox opened the fifth inning with two hits only to have Kiké Hernández ground into a double play.

After Devers singled leading off the sixth inning, Baltimore went to righthander Eric Hanhold.

Xander Bogaerts followed with another well-hit grounder to third. But this time Gutierrez didn’t make the play as the ball deflected off his glove into left field for a two-base error.

Martinez followed with a two-run double to left field and the Sox had a 3-0 lead.

But Martinez was stranded as Bobby Dalbec struck out swinging, Kevin Plawecki was caught looking, and Verdugo grounded to third.

As the Red Sox labored to score, Eovaldi held down the Orioles. Baltimore advanced runners into scoring position in the first, third, and sixth innings, but Eovaldi came up with pitches when he had to.

His best work came in the sixth.

After the Sox took a 3-0 lead, lefthanded-hitting Cedric Mullins grounded a double into left field against the shift. Eovaldi walked Ryan Mountcastle, who saw seven pitches.

Austin Hays popped to shallow center. Eovaldi then struck out Trey Mancini swinging at a fastball before Pedro Severino ended the inning with a fly ball to center.

Eovaldi finished the inning with 90 pitches. He has pitched into the seventh inning 10 times this season and exceeded 100 pitches eight times.

But not this time as Ryan Brasier came out of the bullpen. He walked Ryan McKenna (who was drafted out of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Dover, N.H.) then retired the next three batters.

