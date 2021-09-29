Blue Jays beat Yankees to tighten AL wild-card race

The Blue Jays are a game behind the Red Sox for the second wild-card spot in the AL.

Bo Bichette homered twice and his tiebreaking home run off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning lifted the Blue Jays over the Yankees, 6-5, at Toronto Wednesday night, and tightened the AL wild-card race.

Marcus Semien hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the first off a faltering Gerrit Cole, setting a big-league record with his 44th home run of the season as a second baseman. Semien topped the 43 by Davey Johnson for Atlanta in 1973.

George Springer homered on Cole’s first pitch and Semien homered on Cole’s sixth. Springer hit an RBI single in the second and Bichette’s solo homer in the third built a 4-0 lead against Cole, who allowed his first six hits on fastballs.

Kyle Higashioka hit a tying, two-run single in the seventh off Tim Mayza.

With the score 5-all, Bichette led off the eighth against Holmes (8-4) with his 28th home run, an opposite-field drive that cleared the scoreboard in right-center.

Adam Cimber (3-4) got four outs for the win.

New York’s Joey Gallo hurt a hand when hit by a Mayza pitch in the sixth and left the game. Luke Voit appeared to hurt a leg running to first after striking out later in the inning.

Cardinals’ 17-game streak snapped

The Cardinals’ team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led the Brewers over St. Louis, 4-0.

St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the home crowd of 35,283. The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted the Cardinals into next week’s NL wild-card game against the Dodgers or San Francisco.

The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati, 6-4, Sept. 10, their previous defeat. St. Louis is 21-7 in September, tying the 1930 and 1942 Cardinals for most wins in the month.

Braves close in on NL East title

Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Braves beat the Phillies, 7-2, at Atlanta to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.

The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one. Philadelphia, which dropped 4½ games back in the standings with its third straight loss, can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win. The teams conclude their series Thursday; each has three games left after that.

Fried (14-7) improved to 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 starts, and the Braves are 10-1 in those games. The lefty allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Aaron Nola (9-9) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He has a 6.00 ERA in six starts this month.

Ohtani won’t pitch in season finale

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch this season for the Angels, and the two-way All-Star will focus on his at-bats in the final few games.

“There’s really nothing left to prove on the mound,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s exceeded expectations on the mound this year.”

Maddon said it was a mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani (9-2, 3.18 ERA) that the strong AL MVP candidate not pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle.

“It’s really not complicated,” Maddon said. “He’s finished with two really strong outings and there’s really nothing to gain right now. So it’s probably the best thing to have him not pitch.”

Ohtani, the American League starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and also in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter, struck out 10 batters in each of his final two pitching starts. The last was a no-decision in the home finale against the Mariners on Sunday, when he allowed one run over seven innings.

Royals’ Perez homers, exits

Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle.

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Indians.

Perez struck out the next inning and left the game.

The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

White Sox SS Anderson suspended

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games and fined for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday’s 8-7 win at Detroit.

Major League Baseball announced the punishment Wednesday. Anderson decided to appeal, and he was in the starting lineup for Chicago’s home game against Cincinnati.

Anderson made contact with Timmons during the ninth inning against the Tigers, according to the release from MLB.

The benches cleared after Chicago slugger José Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second. The dustup occurred after Abreu was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season.

The White Sox are headed to the postseason after clinching the AL Central title. Anderson is allowed to keep playing while the appeal process plays out, so his suspension could wait until next year.

Mets manager’s fate TBD

Luis Rojas’s fate as Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations.

With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas’s contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.