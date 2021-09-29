Calm and cool under pressure? Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is working on it

The Patriots rookie quarterback wears his emotions on his sleeve, but his goal is not let the emotional ebbs and flows of a game affect how he performs.

“I think emotions are a good thing and a bad thing,” Jones said following Wednesday’s practice. “You’ve just got to learn how to control them and it’s hard when you play with a lot of passion and stuff, but you just kind of want to be like an iceman. Just nice and smooth, calm, cool, and collected. You’ve just got to keep your eye on what’s important and focus on that.

“Highs and lows, it doesn’t matter, I can do a better job on that. I’ve worked really hard to do that and a lot of the older guys on our team do a good job of just staying steady and just slowly let things happen.’’

Things have happened fast for Jones, who in less than a year was helping to lead Alabama to a national championship before supplanting Tom Brady as the face of Patriots franchise.

Jones indicated he knows just how big the buildup is to Sunday’s showdown with the Brady and the Buccaneers, but he’s not feeling added pressure.

“It just goes back to, really with pressure, you really have to focus on doing what you’re supposed to do. People who have jobs in high pressure situations, that’s what they do, they do their job really well, and they prepare really hard and that’s all you can control,’’ said Jones. “Once the hay’s in the barn, the hay’s in the barn and you’ve just got to go play. I think everyone will be excited and we’re just going to be ready to play when it happens.’’

Jones has been under heavy pressure through three weeks and knows that’s part of the deal as defenses try to test his mettle.

“Blitzing [is] part of certain people’s strategies, especially against younger quarterbacks,’’ he said. “Just watch the tape and see what they’ve done [and] try to react as part of the game. It’s not like you’re going to be able to sit back there and they’re just going to bring three [rushers] or whatever. They get to choose, and you just have to react to what it is.’’

Playing for a perennial powerhouse in college, Jones is used to playing on big stages. He’ll play on his biggest Sunday.

“You want to play in games like this,’’ he said. “The fans obviously will be great and I think it’ll be a great atmosphere.’’

‘Not enough superlatives’

Bill Belichick again had nothing but glowing praise for Brady when asked about the player he drafted in 2000 maintaining his elite level of play.

“Tom’s had an unbelievable career,’’ the coach said. “There’s not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he’s achieved and continues to achieve. So, yeah, it’s unbelievably impressive.’’

The coach was even more effusive when asked what it’s like to defend an offense with Brady at the helm.

“He’s as tough as any quarterback there is or ever has been. Enough said,’’ said Belichick. “I mean, his numbers are incredible. He’s about to pass the all-time passing record [he needs 68 yards to break Drew Brees’s mark of 80,358]. He’s done more than any other player at that position in whatever measurement you want to take, whether it’s yards, completions, touchdowns, championships, you name it. So, put anything out there you want, but it doesn’t get any tougher than him.’’

Belichick also refuted a claim in an upcoming book that he preferred to talk with Brady by phone rather than in person when the quarterback was delivering the news that he was leaving in 2020.

“That’s not true,’’ the coach said. “And I’ve heard a few things about this book and its sounds like a lot of second-, third-, and fourth-hand comments, and I’m not going to get into that. I’m going to focus on this game try to prepare for the Bucs.’’

The coach also said his relationship with Brady is “good … it’s always been good.’’

Harry designated to return

The clock is officially ticking for N’Keal Harry.

The receiver was designated to return from injured reserve and was at practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for the Patriots to either activate their former first-round draft pick to the active roster or have him revert to season-ending IR.

Harry suffered a shoulder injury in the second exhibition game against the Eagles, landing hard after a diving attempt to haul in a deep pass from Jones.

New England’s top three receivers appear set with Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne, but the addition of the 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound Harry gives the club an additional red zone threat — an area of concern through three weeks. The Patriots have scored just two touchdowns on eight trips to that precious real estate, last in the NFL.

Harry ran with the second-team offense throughout training camp and was building a solid rapport with Jones before he was injured. Now the pair will have a chance to continue that chemistry.

“He’s been working. My guy’s always working. We missed him,’’ said Meyers. “Happy to have him back out here, practicing or whatever he’s doing today.’’

Lengthy injury report

James White, who suffered a hip subluxation against the Saints, was the lone player missing from practice. The first injury report of the week was a lengthy one, with seven players limited at the full-pads session. The list: offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn (knee) and Trent Brown (calf); kicker Nick Folk (left knee); linebackers Kyle Van Noy (groin), Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), and Josh Uche (back); and defensive lineman Henry Anderson (ankle).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.