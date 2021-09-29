Chiefs coach Andy Reid back working after brief hospitalization

That allowed Reid to move seamlessly into Wednesday, when the Chiefs have their most important full-squad practice of game week. They began putting in the game plan for Sunday's trip to Philadelphia, where they will try to snap a rare two-game skid against the team where Reid spent the first 14 seasons of his head coaching career.

Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital Monday and wasted no time getting back to the team facility Tuesday, when the team typically goes through film reviews and begins preparation for the upcoming week.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was back to work Wednesday as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Chargers.

“I'm feeling great first of all," Reid said. “It's good to be back and just getting on with business as usual here.”

The Chiefs declined to provide any information about Reid’s health, and he was similarly effective in batting away questions Wednesday. The 63-year-old coach doesn’t have a known history of significant health issues, though he’s spoken about in the past about losing weight and getting into better shape; he was using a cane over the summer.

Nagy mum on Bears’ quarterback

Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Lions Sunday.

Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said.

But as for who will start this week?

Nagy said that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both were expected to practice Wednesday in some capacity.

Bears closer to moving from Soldier Field

The Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field — one of the most recognizable stadiums in the United States — and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.

“We are excited to have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Arlington Park property,” Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Much work remains to be completed including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction.”

Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million.

At a press briefing, Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, said she will “do what I can to keep [the Bears] here in the city of Chicago and I don’t think the door has closed by any means.”

But she said she first needs to hear from the team, saying Bears officials have declined to meet with her office, most recently as Tuesday when the team canceled a planned meeting with city officials.

“The bottom line is they’ve got to come to the table,” she said.

Former BC star Jeff Smith OK after car accident

Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith is OK after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team’s facility in Florham Park, N.J., when the crash occurred. There were no immediate details on the accident, but agent Garriet Blair told the Associated Press Smith is “good” physically and “more upset about his new car.”

Smith was not at practice during the early portion open to reporters.

Smith is in his third season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He began his college career as a quarterback, but converted to wide receiver. Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games and also has a significant role on special teams, serving as a gunner on punt coverage.