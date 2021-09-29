EMass field hockey: Monomoy’s Caroline DiGiovanni headlines Players of the Week

Caroline DiGiovanni, Monomoy— The Sharks (5-0-1) are making noise this fall, and the two-time Cape & Islands Lighthouse MVP is once again a force. The senior racked up five goals against Martha’s Vineyard, four vs. Plymouth North, a tally in last week’s 2-0 win over Nauset, and two in Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Dennis-Yarmouth. She has 18 goals for the season.

Megan McGinnity, Danvers — The Falcons blanked Bishop Fenwick, 2-0, in a nonleague matchup and the sophomore goalie made nine saves en route to her sixth shutout of the season.

Emma Reilly, Andover — The junior captain factored into all three Golden Warrior goals in a 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Chelmsford, with a goal and two assists.