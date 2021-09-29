Flashy Fabian Lysell may be just a year away, and other Bruins thoughts

His main issue remains, at age 18, body mass and strength, at only 5 feet 11 inches and a touch over 170 pounds. True, there are plenty of cases of first-round phenoms stepping in and thriving (Exhibit A+: Connor McDavid), but the vast majority are better served by taking at least one year to ripen elsewhere.

▪ As expected, first-round pick Fabian Lysell has been the eye candy of camp. He’s fast, flashes some stick skill (see: his dish Tuesday night on Jack Studnicka’s goal), and plays with smarts.

Assorted shots and thoughts on the first week of Bruins training camp, while waiting for a few members of the Black-and-Gold varsity to suit up for the first time in the preseason Thursday night at TD Garden vs the Flyers for exhibition game No. 3:

Consider: Even Milan Lucic, already a mountain of a man when the Bruins picked him at No. 50 in ‘06, took what amounted to a PG year with the WHL Vancouver Giants before joining the Bruins for 2007-08 at age 19.

A year from now, Lysell won’t be much bigger, but he’ll have gained one growth ring of North American hockey and he’ll at least be 12 months more prepared to face guys 5, 10, 15 years older, some of them 50 pounds heavier. He, too, should be headed to the Giants in the next week or two, with his No. 68 held here on layaway.

▪ Not a good visit to Manhattan Tuesday night for Trent Frederic, who has a roster spot all but guaranteed. Paired with Curtis Lazar and newcomer Tomas Nosek, “Freddy” was on the ice for all three Rangers goals and was tagged with a minor penalty in the offensive (wrong) end of the ice.

Frederic has size (6-2, 205) and a bit of a mean streak, the latter important on a team that has suffered ample losses in the “toughness” department with the departures of Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller.

Won’t be a surprise in the next day or two if coach Bruce Cassidy makes it sound like “Freddy Fight Club” might not be guaranteed that roster spot. This is his fifth pro season, and he shouldn’t need that kind of prodding to get his attention, especially with UFA hires Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, and Nosek all guaranteed roster spots.

Trent Frederic is stopped by Rangers goalie Tyler Wall during Tuesday's exhibition loss. Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

▪ This will be the Bruins’ first time on Garden ice since their 5-4 loss to the “All Saints” Islanders last June 7 in Game 5 of their Round 2 playoff series.

That night could stand as the last appearance on Garden ice by Tuukka Rask, who was pulled after two periods and replaced by Jeremy Swayman (we in the word biz refer to that as “foreshadowing”).

Postgame, Cassidy teed off on the referees (Francis Charron and Francois St. Laurent), essentially for buying into the Barry Trotz narrative that the Bruins were bad guys and Trotz’s Islanders were all saints.

Charron and St. Laurent were indeed less-than-playoff caliber in their capricious rulings, but the Bruins were finished, and were easily dismissed (6-2) two nights later in Uniondale.

Rask is among six Bruins to suit up for that June 7 game who aren’t in this camp. The others: Nick Ritchie, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Jeremy Lauzon, and Mark Tinordi. The then-injured likes of Ondrej Kase and Miller also aren’t here.

Rask, unsigned, is healing from summer hip surgery. Ritchie and Kase, not offered deals here, both signed as UFAs with the Maple Leafs. Kuraly landed (four years, $10 million) with his hometown Blue Jackets. Lauzon was plucked by the expansion Kraken. Tinordi signed with the Rangers. Miller retired.

▪ It looks as if Studnicka has benefited by his addition of 15 pounds, but weight, even if layered on as muscle, sometimes can be more hindrance than help.

Remember the name Brandon Bochenski? Then-general manager Peter Chiarelli picked up “BranBo” in February 2007 from the Blackhawks for Kris Versteeg. He lit it up (11-11—22) over 31 games, looked like a prized acquisition, and came to camp in September about 15 pounds heavier, biceps bulging a la Popeye. No doubt, it had to be all that offseason spinach.

Then the puck dropped on a new season and Bochenski flat-lined. After 20 games and a miserable 0-6—6 line, he was dealt to the Ducks for veteran defenseman Shane Hnidy.

Bochenski finally thrived, albeit in the KHL (eight seasons with Astana Barys). In June 2020, he was elected the mayor of Grand Forks, N.D. He’ll be 40 in April and looks considerably leaner than his last days here as a power forward wannabe.

▪ Prospect Anton Blidh dished out five hits vs. the Rangers. Doubtful that the 26-year-old Swede ever will be a point producer in the NHL, but he has the legs and personality to be a legit nightly rabble-rouser.

Blidh’s first pro season with 2015-16 Providence was also Cassidy’s last year as the WannaBs bench boss. Which is to say it’s getting on time for Blidh (on the books for $300,000 in Providence this year) to find himself a seat on the big-boy bus.

▪ The Blueshirts will be at the Garden Saturday night. After a visit to Philadelphia Monday, the Bruins wrap up the preseason here Wednesday vs. the Capitals, leaving an unprecedented nine days of down time prior to the Oct. 16 season opener vs. Dallas on Causeway Street.

According to Cassidy, it’s likely the club will go away for a couple of days of team-building during the break, the site yet to be made public. Similar trips have taken them to Lake Placid and Vermont, which would seem to leave Maui or Oahu as the logical destinations this year. Do I have a second?

Kevin Paul Dupont