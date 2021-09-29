Former BC QB/WR Jeff Smith has concussion after car accident en route to Jets practice

The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team’s facility when the crash occurred. When he arrived at the facility, he went through tests that revealed the concussion. Smith was held out of practice and will now be in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The head injury leaves his availability for the Jets’ game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in doubt.

There were no immediate details on the accident, but agent Garriet Blair told the Associated Press earlier Wednesday that Smith was “good” physically and “more upset about his new car.” Smith was not seen on the field practice during the early portion of practice open to reporters.

Advertisement

Smith is in his third season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He began his college career as a quarterback, but converted to wide receiver. Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games and also has a significant role on special teams, serving as a gunner on punt coverage.

Smith has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games, including four starts.



