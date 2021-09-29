Red Sox look to break four-game losing streak at Orioles | Lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox dropped further behind the Yankees for the top wild-card after losing to the Orioles, 4-2, Tuesday night. They now trail the Yankees by two games, and are clinging to the final spot, ½ game ahead of the Mariners. Here are the standings.
Alex Speier breaks down the situation for the Red Sox, including what could happen if there is a three-way tie for the second wild-card spot.
Lineups
RED SOX (88-69): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-9, 3.88 ERA)
ORIOLES (51-106): TBA
Pitching: LHP Zac Lowther (1-2, 7.66 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Advertisement
Red Sox vs. Lowther: Xander Bogaerts 2-4, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, José Iglesias 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-4, Hunter Renfroe 1-3, Kyle Schwarber 0-2, Alex Verdugo 2-2, Christian Vázquez 1-2.
Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Kelvin Gutierrez 0-3, Austin Hays 5-13, Trey Mancini 2-11, Richie Martin 1-2, Ryan Mountcastle 4-7, Cedric Mullins 5-17, Pedro Severino 4-12, Pat Valaika 3-7.
Stat of the day: Hunter Renfroe is 12-for-36 (.333) over his past 10 games, with two homers and seven RBIs.
Notes: The Red Sox have scored three runs or fewer in each of their past four games. ... In 14 career starts against Baltimore, Eovaldi is 6-2 with a 4.06 ERA. ... Lowther is 0-1 with a 15.88 ERA in two starts this season against the Red Sox, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits and four walks in 5 ⅔ innings. He earned his first major-league win on Sept. 23, with five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.