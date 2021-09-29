Haverhill’s Nicholas Maccario reaches Mid-Am semifinals at Sankaty Head

Nicholas Maccario of Haverhill defeated Gregor Orlando, 5 and 4, in the quarterfinals of the US Mid-Amateur Championship at Sankaty Head in Siasconset Wednesday to advance to the semifinals.

Maccario, 29, is competing in his third USGA championship and first US Mid-Amateur. He won the 2019 Massachusetts Mid-Amateur Championship, then was runner-up in both the New England Amateur and Massachusetts Amateur in 2020. He was named 2020 Massachusetts Golf Association Player of the Year.

He survived a 13-for-7 stroke-play playoff in the stroke play portion of the tournament to advance to match play. Maccario was 71-71–142 in stroke play to earn the No. 59 seed.