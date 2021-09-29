‘I think I’m finding my voice again, you know?’: Brady opens up about his future (and past)

Since Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has incrementally revealed a new side of himself — amounting to what could be described as his post-Bill Belichick personality . He has taken shots at a team that passed him up in the free agency, launched the Vince Lombardi Trophy across the water, and cracked jokes with President Biden about the election while at the White House.

Tom Brady, who spent two storied decades with the New England Patriots, continued his relatively recent streak of opening up in a new interview — further shedding some of that rigid persona long associated with his former team and coach.

And now, as he prepares to face off against his old team and coach in one of the most hyped regular season games ever, the 44-year-old reigning Super Bowl champ spoke candidly with the Wall Street Journal about the fact he has changed, at least to those who have watched him both on and off the field for years.

“I feel like I’m just coming back to life in a certain way,” he said.

Brady acknowledged that after achieving the level of success he did in New England — the championships won, the number of Super Bowls played in, and the division titles earned — and the life he built with wife Gisele Bündchen and their family in Brookline, he “wouldn’t change the 20 years that [he] had.”

But during his time steering the Patriots to victory, Brady was often mum when it came to airing how he really felt — earning him a guarded reputation well in line with what is expected under Belichick’s tight command. He admitted on an episode of the HBO talk show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” that about “90 percent” of what he would say was “probably not what [he was] thinking.”

“When you’re an employee of a company … you kind of take on the voice of what that company is,” Brady told the Journal. “It’s a little sad because it’s … a challenging thing to do, you know? What you say and what you believe might be two different things.”

He elaborated: “But part of it is: You’re in a team. When you’re in a team, it is not necessarily always what you think. It is kind of what ‘we’ think…. I’ve been a little bit trained to say, you know, this is what ‘we’ think.”

Brady said it took him some time to adjust to life in Tampa. But as his season with the Bucs wore on and the stakes were raised, both head coach Bruce Arians and Bündchen said they saw a shift.

“Tom has accomplished so much in his career, and the world knows him for his love and devotion to the game of football,” Bündchen said. “Now it’s great having others also get to know him a bit more, as I do.”

As he has gotten older, Brady said he started caring less and less about what other people think of him. Although he is still making a name for himself on the field, he is also exploring several business interests — among them his TB12 health and wellness brand.

“I feel like I’m living two lives. My football life and then my post-football life,” Brady said. He added that managing both worlds can be tiring. But despite the image he has cultivated over time as an ageless wonder with a regimented diet, Brady insisted that the “reality is that I’m very human.”

He said any venture he takes up outside of football is unlikely to match his career — and although he is not sure yet when he will retire, Brady explained that where he is “at with [his] family” and whether he still looks like he is in his “prime” will be two factors he takes into consideration.

“I think it’s too hard to replicate that level of energy and output and adrenaline,” Brady said. “That’s kind of why I want to go until the end, because I want to make sure I don’t look back and go, ‘Man, I could still do it.’ I don’t know where that’s going to be. I really don’t.”

Brady said he is looking forward to the long-awaited match-up with his old team Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

“That one will be really fun for me,” Brady said. “Just because I know everybody, you know? I’ve played more games in that stadium than anybody. I know that place like the back of my hand.”

