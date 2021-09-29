Manny Pacquiao says goodbye to boxing

Two words from Manny Pacquiao’s retirement announcement resonated perhaps more than any other: “Goodbye boxing.” Pacquiao, 42, posted the video explaining his decision to his Facebook page late Tuesday night, confirming what had been expected in the weeks following his final fight that capped one of the sport’s most decorated and colorful careers spanning four decades. The native of the Philippines leaves boxing with a 62-8-2 record, including 39 knockouts, and as its only eight-division champion. He won his first title in 1998 at 108 pounds and in 2010 captured the 154-pound belt. In July 2019, Pacquiao, at age 40, became the oldest welterweight champion of all-time by beating Keith Thurman. One of his most memorable fights came in 2015 against undefeated Floyd Mayweather , regarded as the top pound-for-pound fighter of his generation. Pacquiao lost via unanimous decision, revealing afterward he had injured his right shoulder during training and aggravated it in the fourth round.

College athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer said in guidance released Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions. NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete,” saying that it was created to disguise the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights. “The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business enterprises makes players at academic institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport,” Abruzzo wrote. Abruzzo’s memo does not immediately alter the dynamic between the schools and their athletes, who can receive scholarships and limited cost of attendance funding in exchange for playing sports. Instead, it is legal advice for the NLRB should a case arise … A little over six months after an outcry drew attention to inequities between the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the NCAA announced that it will extend “March Madness,” its trademark for the Division 1 men’s tournament, to the women’s tournament, which is held at the same time annually at different sites.

Pelé expected to leave hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is expected to leave the hospital in Sao Paulo after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. The 80-year-old Pelé had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery … Just qualifying for the Champions League was in itself a huge victory. But Sheriff Tiraspol, the team from the breakaway region of Transnistria, a disputed territory unrecognized by the international community, got off to a winning start — a big one. Sheriff Tiraspol stunned 13-time European champions Real Madrid on Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory in one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history …Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the US national team roster for the next three World Cup qualifiers because of injuries, but Weston McKennie was brought back after a transgression at the last camp. Chelsea’s Pulisic (ankle) and Borussia Dortmund’s Reyna (hamstring) have been sidelined since the first set of qualifiers early this month. They were not among the 27 players named to the latest squad for matches against Jamaica on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas, Panama away on Oct. 10, and against Costa Rica on Oct. 13 in Columbus, Ohio. Although coach Gregg Berhalter did not rule out calling in his two best attackers later, the chances appear slim … Cristiano Ronaldo is making more history in the Champions League. The Portugal striker started for Manchester United against Villarreal for his record 178th appearance in the competition. Ronaldo had been sharing the appearance record with Iker Casillas, his former teammate at Real Madrid. Ronaldo played his first game in the Champions League in 2003 during his first spell at United. He has scored 135 goals in the competition, another record.

Beijing restrictions require athletes to quarantine for 21 days, bar tickets to anyone not living in mainland China

A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials, and workers at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Daily testing for vaccinated people. No tickets sold to anyone living outside China as Olympic venues open their doors again. Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the next Winter Games in February were announced by the International Olympic Committee. While not imposing a vaccine mandate, organizers in Beijing plan stricter rules than applied at the Tokyo Olympics where vaccination was advised though not demanded within a strict regime of testing. “Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing,” the IOC said in a statement. Olympic athletes can ask to avoid quarantine, the IOC said, for a “justified medical exemption” — a phrase that appeared to exclude ideological objections to vaccines … New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made an appeal to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated after the basketball player dodged questions about whether he’d be able to comply with the city’s vaccine mandates at sports arenas. “His fans are going to say ‘Come on, join us, help us,’” de Blasio said on an appearance on CNN. De Blasio said he didn’t believe the Nets should make any exceptions for Irving, who must be vaccinated to play at the Nets home arena.

Novak Djokovic drops out of Indian Wells tournament

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert. “I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favorite place to go,” he tweeted. Djokovic came up one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles this year, losing in the US Open final earlier this month. He won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles. Djokovic joins women’s No. 1 Ash Barty in skipping the tournament featuring the combined men’s and women’s tours. It will be played Oct. 4-17, a switch from its usual March date on the calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic … Eighth-seeded Dan Evans withstood 13 aces from big-serving Kevin Anderson and beat the two-time Grand Slam finalist 7-6 (11-9), 7-5 in the first round of the San Diego Open … NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Yulia Putintseva reached the quarterfinals of the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan as she bids to win the first women’s tour tennis event in her home country of Kazakhstan, while third-seeded Kristina Mladenovic lost in the second round. Putintseva beat Vera Lapko, 6-4, 6-4 in their second-round match, winning six of the last seven games after Lapko had led the second set, 3-0.

NBA stops instant replay on out of bounds in final two minutes

Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime of NBA games this season will be initiated by a coach’s challenge, rather than referees.

The NBA’s Board of Governors approved the change Wednesday on a one-year trial basis.





…







