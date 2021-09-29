Yes, the Red Sox could end up in a tie for the final wild card spot. Here are all the messy scenarios

If the Red Sox lose and the Mariners win on Wednesday, the Red Sox could slip behind Seattle for the second wild card. The Sox also could fall into a tie with the Jays if Toronto wins.

If the Red Sox win Wednesday against the Orioles in Baltimore, they’ll remain in possession of the second wild card — either one game behind the Yankees for the top spot (if New York loses) or two games behind the Yankees and two games ahead of the Jays (if the Yankees win again). They’d be either a half-game or 1½ games ahead of the Mariners, depending on what happens in the Mariners-Athletics series.

The Red Sox have five games left in the regular season, and their sights are set on earning a spot into Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game.

Advertisement

As discouraging as Tuesday’s events were for the Red Sox, their standing could stabilize quickly if they start beating the Orioles.

How the Red Sox could get home-field advantage for the Wild Card Game

The Sox could be back in a tie for the top wild-card spot in two days if they can win the next two against the Orioles and the Blue Jays can do the same against the Yankees.

If that happens, the Sox — who hold the tiebreaker advantage against the Yankees by virtue of winning the season series — would be poised to host the Wild Card Game against the Yankees heading into the final weekend of the season, with a one-game advantage on the Blue Jays and at least a one-game edge on the Mariners.

Or, if the Sox win the next two and the Yankees win one or two of their remaining contests against the Blue Jays, Boston will enjoy a measure of separation from Toronto in the standings, while holding at least a one-game edge on the Mariners.

Advertisement

That said, the Sox have given themselves almost no margin for error. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a tie after 162 games is growing now that the Mariners have zoomed onto the heels of the Sox and sneaked ahead of the Jays.

If there’s a two-way tie for the second wild card, the Sox would host a game 163 at Fenway Park on Monday. If there’s a three-way tie for the second wild cared (presumably among the Sox, Jays, and Mariners), there is … a mess. A big mess.

How the American League tiebreaker works

The three teams would be designated Team A, Team B, and Team C. Team A would host Team B at home, with the winner of that game hosting Team C for the right to advance to the Wild Card Game.

The Sox, by virtue of season series wins against the Jays and Mariners, would have the first choice of which designation to accept. They could either choose to be Team A, which would require two wins at Fenway to advance, or Team C, which would require just one win — albeit on the road — to advance. The Mariners, who won their season series against the Jays, would choose next, taking whichever designation the Sox did not. (Team B is the Mounds bar of a three-way tie, requiring two wins, including one on the road. The Jays would get the Mounds bar.)

The prize for either one win as Team C or two wins as Team A? A single road game in New York against the Yankees in the Wild Card Game, with Cole very well rested by that point.

Advertisement

In this scenario, Team B — the Blue Jays — has a chance to rack up some serious frequent flier miles. Toronto plays at home this weekend. In a three-way tie, they’d have to travel either to Seattle or Boston for the A/B game. If they won that contest, they’d then travel back to Toronto to play Team C. And if they won that game, they’d travel to New York to face the Yankees, a four-city, three-trip itinerary that would include about 4,500 miles in the air.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.