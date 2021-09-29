Patriots RB James White reportedly out for season after suffering hip subluxation

Originally, it appeared White would be out indefinitely. More medical exams, ESPN said, determined the injury would likely end his season.

Patriots running back James White will miss the rest of the season after suffering a subluxation of the hip, ESPN reported Wednesday.

A subluxation is considered to be a partial dislocation. Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick also suffered a hip subluxation, in Week 1. Fitzpatrick is electing to rehab instead of having surgery and is expected to miss eight weeks.

Early in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints, White had to be carted off the field after going down on a 6-yard rush. He was immediately ruled out of the game.

