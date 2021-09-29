Rays clinch top seed in AL playoffs, stall Astros in West

HOUSTON — Drew Rasmussen and three relievers combined for a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi both homered and the Tampa Bay Rays coasted past the Houston Astros, 7-0, Wednesday night, giving them the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.
The Astros lost for the fifth time in six games on a night they could have clinched their fourth AL West title in five seasons with a win. They could still wind up winning the division if Seattle loses later to Oakland.
Tampa Bay improved to 98-60, outdoing the 2008 team for most wins in franchise history. With the best record in the AL, the two-time AL East champions secured home-field advantage through the AL Championship Series.
Advertisement
It’s the third time the Rays will enter the playoffs as the top seed and they’re the first AL team to do it in consecutive seasons since the Yankees in 2011-12.
Rays rookie Wander Franco doubled and singled twice, and safely reached base for the 43rd straight game, tying him with Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest streak by a player 20 or younger.
Rasmussen (4-1) allowed one hit over five innings. Luis Patiño allowed one hit in two innings and Ryan Sherriff gave up one hit in 1⅔ innings, but was lifted after walking a batter and hitting another one with two outs in the ninth. Louis Head took over and got the final out.