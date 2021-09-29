Your AL wild-card breakdown for Wednesday, Sept. 29: What the Red Sox need to do to make the playoffs

The Red Sox looked listless in a 4-2 loss to the Orioles , leaving them two games behind the Yankees. But thanks to the Blue Jays’ loss to New York, the Sox remain in possession of the second wild card berth – one-half game ahead of the Mariners, one game ahead of Toronto – with five games remaining.

LAST NIGHT: The Yankees solidified their position atop the wild-card race with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays. They’re now two games clear of the Red Sox for the top spot, 2 ½ games ahead of the Mariners for the second wild card berth, and three games clear of the Blue Jays with five games remaining. If it’s not yet time for them to ice champagne, they should at least be stocking up with their magic number at three.

The Mariners keep destroying the A’s. With their 4-2 win over Oakland on Tuesday, they’ve swept six games from their AL West rivals in the last nine days while going 10-2 overall since their series loss to the Red Sox, a run that has vaulted them within a half-game of the Red Sox with four games to play.

The A’s are now 3 ½ games behind the Sox for the second wild card spot. They haven’t officially been eliminated, but … welp, no need to dwell on them.

ODDS: Fangraphs gives the Yankees a 92.9 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, the Red Sox a 74.3 percent chance, the Blue Jays an 18.3 percent shot, and the Mariners a 14.6 percent likelihood of getting to the Wild Card game.

TONIGHT: The Red Sox will turn to Nate Eovaldi against Orioles rookie Zac Lowther in hopes of snapping their four-game losing streak, though their pitcher will remain irrelevant if their offense (2.75 runs per game in the last four) doesn’t wake up. The Yankees and Blue Jays face off with Gerrit Cole going against José Berríos. The Mariners will turn to rookie Logan Gilbert against A’s righty Frankie Montas.

THE LOW-DOWN: If the Red Sox win on Wednesday, they’ll remain in possession of the second wild card spot – either one game behind the Yankees for the top spot (if New York loses to Toronto) or two games behind the Yankees and two games ahead of the Jays (if the Yankees win again). They’d be either a half-game or 1 ½ games ahead of the Mariners, depending on what happens in the M’s and A’s Alphabet Bowl.

If the Red Sox lose to the Orioles, the team could slip behind Seattle for the second Wild Card berth if the Mariners win. The Sox could also fall into a tie with the Jays if Toronto wins.

ZOOMING OUT: As discouraging as Tuesday’s events were for the Red Sox, their standing could stabilize quickly if they start beating the Orioles.

It remains plausible that the Sox could be back in a tie for the top wild-card spot in two days if they can win the next two against the Orioles and the Blue Jays can do the same against the Yankees. If that happens, the Sox – who hold the tiebreaker advantage against the Yankees by virtue of winning the season series – would be poised to host the Wild Card game against the Yankees heading into the final weekend of the season, with a one-game advantage on the Blue Jays and at least a one-game edge on the Mariners.

Or, if the Sox win the next two and the Yankees win either one or two of their remaining contests against the Blue Jays, Boston will enjoy a measure of separation from Toronto in the standings, while holding at least a one-game edge on the Mariners.

That said, the Sox have given themselves almost no margin for error moving forward. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a tie after 162 games is growing now that the Mariners have zoomed onto the heels of the Sox and snuck ahead of the Jays.

If there’s a two-way tie for the second wild card spot, the Sox would host a game 163 at Fenway Park on Monday. If there’s a three-way tie for the second Wild Card spot (presumably between the Sox, Jays, and Mariners), there is … a mess. A big mess.

A MESS, YOU SAY? The three teams would be designated Team A, Team B, and Team C. Team A would host Team B at home, with the winner of that game hosting Team C for the right to advance to the Wild Card game.

The Sox, by virtue of season series wins against the Jays and Mariners, would have the first choice of which designation – A, B, or C – to accept. They could either choose to be Team A, which would require two wins at Fenway to advance, or Team C, which would require just one win – albeit on the road – to advance. The Mariners, who won their season series against the Jays, would choose next, taking whichever designation the Sox did not. (Team B is the Mounds bar of a three-way tie, requiring two wins, including one on the road. The Jays would get the Mounds bar.)

The prize for either one win as Team C or two wins as Team A? A single road game in New York against the Yankees in the Wild Card game, with Gerrit Cole very well rested by that point.

In this scenario, Team B – the Blue Jays – has a chance to rack up some serious frequent flier miles. Toronto plays at home this weekend. In a three-way tie, they’d have to travel either to Seattle or Boston for the A/B game. If they won that contest, they’d then travel back to Toronto to play Team C. And if they won that game, they’d travel to New York to face the Yankees, a four-city, three-trip itinerary that would include about 4,500 miles in the air.

Alex Speier