Revolution goalie Matt Turner added to US roster for October’s World Cup qualifiers

The New England keeper will likely compete for a starting role with Manchester City backup Zack Steffen, having already featured in all three of the qualifiers held earlier in September.

Turner, 27, will join the US for games against Jamaica on Oct. 7, Panama on Oct. 10, and Costa Rica on Oct. 13.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was once again named to the United States men’s national team roster for a trio of World Cup qualifying games.

The US ranks third in CONCACAF standings, with one win and two draws. There are 11 games to be played in the final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, set to be played in Qatar.

Advertisement

The top three teams will automatically qualify, while the fourth-place team will head into an inter-confederation playoff.

Turner has become a fixture in net for the US in 2021.

After making his international debut in January, he won plaudits for his performance in the team’s Gold Cup tournament win in July. After helping the US upset Mexico in the final, Turner was given the tournament’s “Best Goalkeeper” award.

And Turner won’t be the only Revolution player heading into international duty.

Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan — having recently scored in a 3-0 qualifier win over El Salvador — is likely to also get another call-up (Canada hasn’t revealed its roster yet).

New England forward Adam Buksa was also included on Poland’s preliminary roster. The 25-year-old scored four goals in three games for Poland following his international debut during the last round of qualifiers, including a hat-trick in a 7-1 win over San Marino.

The Revolution will pause following Wednesday’s game in Montreal until October 16. As a result, none of the players leaving for international duties are expected to miss any of New England’s upcoming games.