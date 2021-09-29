Revolution win 20th match of the season and move a step closer to Supporters’ Shield

The Revolution achieved their first 20-win season and took another step toward their first Supporters’ Shield with a 4-1 victory over host CF Montreal Wednesday night.

First-half goals by DeJuan Jones and Adam Buksa, plus an own goal off a Gustavo Bou cross got the Revolution (20-4-5, 65 points) off to a strong start as they closed in on league records of 22 wins and 72 points. They also improved to 9-3-3 on the road, winning at Montreal’s Stade Saputo for the first time since 2017.

Jones opened the scoring, one-timing a follow off a Carles Gil’s rebound in the 10th minute. The sequence started with Matt Polster playing out of the back to set up a Gil-Jones combination, Bou finding Tajon Buchanan, then Brandon Bye crossing from the right. Gil shot off a deflection, the rebound going directly to Jones, who converted his third goal of the season.