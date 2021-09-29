Revolution win 20th match of the season and move a step closer to Supporters’ Shield

The Revolution achieved their first 20-win season and took another step toward their first Supporters’ Shield with a 4-1 victory over host CF Montreal Wednesday night.
First-half goals by DeJuan Jones and Adam Buksa, plus an own goal off a Gustavo Bou cross got the Revolution (20-4-5, 65 points) off to a strong start as they closed in on league records of 22 wins and 72 points. They also improved to 9-3-3 on the road, winning at Montreal’s Stade Saputo for the first time since 2017.
Jones opened the scoring, one-timing a follow off a Carles Gil’s rebound in the 10th minute. The sequence started with Matt Polster playing out of the back to set up a Gil-Jones combination, Bou finding Tajon Buchanan, then Brandon Bye crossing from the right. Gil shot off a deflection, the rebound going directly to Jones, who converted his third goal of the season.
Buksa upped the lead with his 13th goal of the season, heading in a Bou cross in the 17th minute. The Revolution earned a three-goal edge as Bou and Buchanan played a give-and-go, Bou’s return feed redirected for an own goal by Rudy Camacho in the 30th minute. Montreal (10-10-7, 37 points) threatened off the kickoff, scoring off a throw-in as Joaquín Torres converted from the top of the penalty area in the 32nd minute, after Jones made a sliding stop in the goal area.
The Revolution had several other chances to score in the opening half. Gil and Buksa broke away, but Gil’s cross was deflected for a corner kick. Buksa had a shot saved (35th) and a right-footer deflected off the post (38th). Montreal countered, with a Victor Wanyama drive saved (39th) and a Samuel Piette left-footer going wide in stoppage time.
The Revolution, who take a 17-day break before meeting the Chicago Fire on Oct. 16, seemed to back off in the second half, before Bou converted his 13th goal of the season in the 86th minute.
