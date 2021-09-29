Simone Biles says in new interview that she ‘should have quit way before Tokyo’

Biles elected to withdraw from most of her events after experiencing a bout of the “twisties,” when muscle memory fails to kick in and spatial awareness disappears, she was met both with praise for prioritizing her mental health and assumptions that she had simply given up.

The most decorated gymnast of all time and a seemingly unstoppable force of nature, Simone Biles was brought to a standstill at the Summer Olympics. But looking back on her experience — and the years of compounded trauma she had powered through until that point — Biles said she “should have quit way before Tokyo.”

Advertisement

But in an interview with New York Magazine, Biles revealed her reasoning for stepping to the sidelines — she still went on to leave Japan with a bronze in the balance beam and a silver in the team competition — were far more layered than first reported.

“My perspective has never changed so quickly from wanting to be on a podium to wanting to be able to go home, by myself, without any crutches,” Biles said.

She spoke openly about the untold consequences that have stemmed from the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, and the tumultuous path that led her to the world stage once again.

“If you looked at everything I’ve gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team,” Biles said in the interview. “I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much. But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was 6 years old. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me.”

Advertisement

More than 160 young women and girls have stepped forward about the abuse Nassar inflicted on them. The Indianapolis Star first broke the news of his heinous crimes, and later how USAG knew of his conduct. Although officials reported Nassar to the FBI in July 2015, the allegations remained a secret.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after a lengthy hearing in Michigan during which many of his former patients recounted their scarring ordeals and confronted the man who had put them in that position. It was during the same month of his sentencing that Biles came forward and shared that she, too, had been abused while in his care.

US gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols, arrived to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill on Sept. 15, 2021. SAUL LOEB/Associated Press

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately . . . I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore,” Biles wrote in a tweet at the time with the hashtag #MeToo. “I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”

The Justice Department’s inspector general released a scathing report in 2021 that said the FBI had failed to properly investigate the allegations against Nassar and violated “multiple FBI policies” in the process. Biles testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month on Capitol Hill about how the law enforcement agency had handled the claims. She spoke — through tears — alongside fellow gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols, who had all also been abused by Nassar.

Advertisement

With the Olympics behind her, Biles said she in the interview that she knows she made the right call — although she oscillates between being heartbroken over the decision and certain about it.

“It’s like I jumped out of a moving train,” she said. “I wouldn’t change anything because everything happens for a reason. And I learned a lot about myself — courage, resilience, how to say no and speak up for yourself.”

She is currently participating in Athleta’s Gold Over America, the nationwide gymnastics tour she stars in. In her free moments, she is spending time with family and friends. And Biles said she is also back in therapy, taking one day at a time.

“This will probably be something I work through for 20 years,” Biles said. “No matter how much I try to forget. It’s a work in progress.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.