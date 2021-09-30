20 years on, appreciating the escapism of ‘Alias’

Abrams never played by the rules with “Alias,” a quality that he developed even more later on, with “Lost,” and that made it fun. Sydney began the series as a grad student and a CIA double agent spying on an evil organization named SD-6. Then she and her father brought down SD-6, her former KGB spy and terrorist mother showed up, her friend Francie was murdered and replaced by a doppelganger, and events just continued to spiral in all directions for the duration of the series. Changing a premise can be risky mid-series, but Abrams just kept twisting things up. He even had Sydney and her big flirtation, Michael Vaughn, get together, despite storytelling conventions that tend to keep young lovers apart for romantic tension.

Twenty years ago this week, “Alias” premiered on ABC. Like its oft-undercover heroine, Jennifer Garner’s Sydney Bristow, “Alias” was wigged-out and wonderful. Created by J.J. Abrams, the show lasted for five seasons that were tense, campy, convoluted, romantic, supernatural, costume-crazy, and always entertaining.

But then Abrams decided to jump ahead two years, during which Sydney was missing and Vaughn got together with someone else. So the tension returned.

“Alias” overlapped with “24,” which was also about spies and stopping world annihilation, but it was a very different beast. While “24″ played off reality, “Alias” was pure escapism, filled with plot turns that didn’t much matter about the Rambaldi Manuscript, the group known as the Covenant, and other treasures and big bads. We really just wanted to see Sydney jet off to some exotic spot on the globe, dressed as a hooker or a maid, able to beat back an army of enemies if necessary. She saved the world a few times over, fighting in scenes choreographed to a T. It was all comic-booky, but then Sydney’s emotional struggles — with men, with her parents — were not.

“Alias” is available on Amazon, if you’re looking for a dose of adrenalized, colorful spy insanity.

