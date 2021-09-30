Gardner Museum names writer Hilton Als as visiting curator for performing arts

Als, a theater critic, curator, and author, will be the third person to hold the one-year position. He will present a variety of programs over the course of his tenure, while weighing in on other curatorial matters and the life of the museum more broadly.

Hilton Als, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and critic for The New Yorker magazine, has been named visiting curator for performing arts at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the museum confirmed Thursday.

His first program, “On the Art of Performing,” a conversation with Wellesley College art historian Nikki A. Greene, takes place Sunday, Oct. 10. The program will explore the Gardner collection’s many artworks that depict the performing arts, including dance, music, or theater.

“I love [Ms. Gardner’s] connection to contemporary artists, and I also love her relationship to the ways in which life was a continuum for her,” Als said by phone, calling the appointment “a happy-making event.”

“Art wasn’t based on fashion,” he said, “it was based on taste, the eye, and also the relationship of the benefactor to the artist. I’m very interested in how to bring that out.”

George Steel, curator of music at the Gardner, said Als’s deep connection to the theater and other performing arts will bring a critical new perspective to the museum.

“Hilton’s such a brilliant thinker about arts of every kind,” said Steel, who noted that in addition to writing and curation, Als is also an artist in his own right. “We want somebody who can talk about the collection, talk about our exhibitions, talk about the museum, and reflect on those things through performance.”

Steel, who served as the museum’s inaugural visiting curator for performing arts, added that he didn’t know what else Als is planning.

“That’s part of the thrill,” he said. “I have some sense of the excellence of what will come out of it, but the surprise and delight of working with a creative artist is part and parcel of the position.”

Als said he already has several ideas for projects to present, including “Lives of the Performers,” his play about Sheryl Sutton, who worked with experimental theater artist Robert Wilson as one of the few Black artists to be part of the 1970s-era avant-garde. He said he’s also writing a monologue about Titian, six of whose paintings are now on view at the museum.

“I always thought that the artist should have his or her or their say in the creation of a work of art,” he said, adding the monologue would be based in part on letters and other historical documents. “So why wouldn’t we, through historical documentation and work, be able to talk about what Titian says about the works that are on display?”

Als first started talking with the museum about the appointment after he wrote a monologue for Helga Davis, a New York-based performer who is the museum’s current visiting curator for performing arts.

For now, the two curators’ tenures will overlap: Davis’s next program, “City of Women II,” takes place at the Gardner on Oct. 28, with her final program slated for early 2022.

Als, who frequented the Gardner when he taught at Wellesley, said he’s always liked the intimacy of the museum.

“It is a museum based on a personal aesthetic and a political aesthetic,” he said. “It has a very special place in my heart.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.