Local bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 26

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

2. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

3. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

4. Apples Never Fall Liane Moriarty Holt

5. The Magician Colm Tóibín Scribner

6. Matrix Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

7. The Madness of Crowds Louise Penny Minotaur

8. Under the Whispering Door TJ Klune Tor

9. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

10. The Book of Form and Emptiness Ruth Ozeki Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Peril Bob Woodward, Robert Costa S&S

2. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

3. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Viking

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

6. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

8. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

10. Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury Evan Osnos FSG

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

2. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

3. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

9. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life Lulu Miller S&S

7. 50 Hikes with Kids New England Wendy Gorton Timber Press

8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

9. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

10. Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation Paul Hawken Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 26. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.