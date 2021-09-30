Playfully playing yourself

It’s a kick to see the real Sting playing a suspicious Sting, a grumpy, pouty Sting who may or may not like dogs. There’s even a joke built around a Police song lyric: Leaning into the singer as he tries to coax a confession, Steve Martin’s Charles suddenly moves away, saying, “I feel I’m too close to Sting.”

Whodunit? At one point in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” our merry trio of podcast investigators has come up with a famous suspect: Sting. They like him for the murder, and they fumble their way into his apartment with a gift turkey, hoping to trick him into an admission of guilt. Martin Short’s Oliver is wearing a wire, to capture the moment.

I get absurdly thrilled when celebrities show up on TV as versions of themselves. For them, it’s an opportunity to toy with their public images, to show they’re playful sorts who don’t take themselves too seriously; for me, it adds a dash of insider humor, a link between the fictional world of the show and the here and now. There are, of course, series-long versions of the trick, Larry David on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” being one of the more obvious examples of a device that reaches back to Jack Benny. But the cameo version — the fame bomb — usually arrives more as a surprise mid-show, an amusing bug rather than a regular feature, a short set piece with one foot in reality.

I’ve been thinking about this because of Sting’s turn and another recent self-lampoon I loved: David Duchovny on Netflix’s “The Chair.” A dean at the fictional Pembroke University is looking to tweak enrollment by bringing in a celebrity academic, Duchovny, an actor who never finished his Yale PhD but who has published a handful of novels. Playing the chair of the English Department, Sandra Oh goes to his house to dissuade him and finds him swimming in his indoor pool, in his iconic red Speedo. He’s pretentious and worse, as he muses about finishing his PhD. “Do you think it’s unfair for people to start thinking of me as Dr. David Duchovny,” he asks her in all sincerity, “after thinking of me as just David Duchovny for so many years?”

David Duchovny appears as himself in an episode of "The Chair." NETFLIX

It’s Duchovny playing off his image, bringing himself down — something the actor has done before, with brilliant results, on Garry Shandling’s “The Larry Sanders Show.” The fictional Duchovny appears to have a crush on Larry on the HBO classic, leading to all kinds of awkward comedy. Duchovny’s turn, in three episodes, was a highlight of the entire series, which in itself was an icon of this kind of self-parody. Celebrities regularly appeared on “The Larry Sanders Show” as versions of themselves appeared on the show within the show, often revealing some flaw or having some kind of twisted encounter. Jon Stewart, Alec Baldwin, Sharon Stone, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, they all upended themselves, and Hollywood, with Shandling.

David Duchovny and Sandra Oh in a scene from "The Chair." ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

Ricky Gervais’s “Extras” also trafficked in celebrities playing themselves, and it also figures as one of the best-ever shows for it. On it, Kate Winslet played herself as an Oscar-seeking cynic who teaches one character to talk dirty on the phone. Patrick Stewart played himself working on a script about having a superpower that makes women’s clothes come off. And, best of all, David Bowie plays himself at a piano spontaneously writing a song about Gervais’s character. “Pathetic little fat man,” he sings, his entourage eventually joining in, “No one’s bloody laughing, The clown that no one laughs at, They all just wish he’d die.”

Bowie’s bit is in the cameo Hall of Fame, alongside a long list of celebrity self-parodies. One of the best episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” featured Michael J. Fox playing himself as a thorn in Larry’s side. Larry is fixated on whether Fox is using his Parkinson’s disease as a cover for his aggressive behavior, which includes shaking up a can of soda and walking heavily one floor up from Larry. The story line is funny, as we get to see Larry stoop a little lower than usual — and we get to see the beloved Fox be a little shady. Overall, the episode reminded his fans that Fox can still do comedy, and edgily at that.

Tom Brady appeared in an episode of Netflix's "Living With Yourself." NETFLIX

One cameo of particular interest to Tom Brady fans found the football star playing himself on Paul Rudd’s Netflix series “Living With Yourself.” Rudd is waiting outside a spa, which supposedly can create a better you. He’s looking at the entrance, thinking about going in, when he spots a glowing Brady exiting. “First time?” Brady asks, explaining that he’s visited the spa six times — the number of his Super Bowl titles at the time. Brady making fun of his success — or bragging about it? Either way, it was amusing, arguably the only great moment in a not-very-great comedy.

Other classics include Prince on “New Girl,” Cher on “Will & Grace,” Liam Neeson on “Life’s Too Short,” Oprah on “30 Rock,” Art Garfunkel on “Flight of the Conchords,” and Kelly Ripa on “Broad City.” They come to step off of the pedestal, which only lifts them higher in our esteem.





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.