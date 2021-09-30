Virtual author readings for Oct. 3-Oct. 9

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Ben Hatke (”Julia’s House Goes Home”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Charles Spencer (”The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I’s Dream”) reads at noon at Boston Athenaeum (tickets are free for members, $5 for non-members) . . . Jelani Cobb (”The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from The New Yorker”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . E. Lockhart (”Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero”), Kami Garcia (”Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven”), and Laurie Halse Anderson (”Wonderful Women of the World”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lana Harper (”Payback’s a Witch”) is in conversation with Ashley Herring Blake at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Stephanie Garber (”Once Upon a Broken Heart”) is in conversation with Stacey Lee at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver (”Hollywood vs. The Galaxy”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
TUESDAY
Mary Roach (“Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law”) is in conversation with Lindsey Fitzharris at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $32 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Angie Thomas (”Concrete Rose”) and Tomi Adeyemi (”Children of Virtue and Vengeance”) are in conversation with Tonya Mosley at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets are $5) . . . Joshua Ferris (”A Calling for Charlie Barnes”) is in conversation with Lynne Tillman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Wendy Sanford (”These Walls Between Us: A Memoir of Friendship Across Race and Class”) is in conversation with Brian Corr at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Eric Rickstad (”I Am Not Who You Think I Am”) is in conversation with Richard Chizmar at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Amanda Lovelace (”Flower Crowns and Fearsome Things”) is in conversation with Summer Webb at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Hank Phillippi Ryan (“Her Perfect Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5) . . . Caitlin Starling (”The Death of Jane Lawrence”) is in conversation with Kat Howard at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . St. Clair Detrick-Jules (”My Beautiful Black Hair: 101 Natural Hair Stories from the Sisterhood”) reads at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
WEDNESDAY
Richard Osman (”The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery”) is in conversation with Jeffery Deaver at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Alice Hoffman (“The Book of Magic”) is in conversation with Chris Bohjalian at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $33 and include a shipped copy of the book) . . . Jan Brogan (”The Combat Zone: Murder, Race, and Boston’s Struggle for Justice”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Jonathan Franzen (”Crossroads”) is in conversation with Tony Tulathimutte at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $35.25 and include a signed shipped copy of the book) . . . Julie Scolnik (”Paris Blue”) is in conversation with Leah Hager Cohen at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Keith Boykin (”Race Against Time: The Politics of a Darkening America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Janella Angeles (”When Night Breaks”) is in conversation with Susan Dennard at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Marcy McCreary (”The Disappearance of Trudy Solomon”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library . . . Amy Timberlake (“Egg Marks the Spot”) is in conversation with Lisa Yee at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Anthony Doerr (“Cloud Cuckoo Land”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Middle School, presented by Wellesley Books (tickets are $35 and include admission and a signed copy of the book to be picked up at the event) . . . Jill Lepore (“If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future”) is in conversation with Hiawatha Bray in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (ticket prices depend on in-person or virtual attendance) . . . Margaret Rogerson (”Vespertine”) is in conversation with Chloe Gong and Ayana Gray at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $19 for admission and a copy of the book and a signed bookplate to be picked up, or $28 for it to be shipped).
THURSDAY
Victoria Kann (”Rubylicious”) reads at 1:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Joshua Bennett (”Owed”), Marwa Helal (”Invasive Species”), Ladan Osman (”Exiles of Eden”), and Xandria Phillips (”Hull”) read at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Joseph C. Ewoodzie Jr. (”Getting Something to Eat in Jackson: Race, Class, and Food in the American South”) is in conversation with B. Brian Foster at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jennifer De Leon (”White Space: Essays on Culture, Race, & Writing”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Brad Kessler (”North”) is in conversation with Catherine Bush at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Lana Harper (”Payback’s a Witch”) is in conversation with Erin Sterling at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Will Alexander (”Refractive Africa”) and Nathaniel Mackey (”Double Trio”) read at 7 p.m. at the Woodberry Poetry Room . . . Daniel Barbarisi (”Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt”) reads at 7 p.m. at South End Writes . . . Juliette Fay (”Catch Us When We Fall”), Maya Shanbhag Lang (”What We Carry: A Memoir”), and Brenda Sparks Prescott (”Home Front Lines”) read at 7:30 p.m. at the Fall Arlington Author Salon . . . Matthew Pearl (”The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America”) is in conversation with Kevin Birmingham at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
FRIDAY
Myriam J.A. Chancy (”What Storm, What Thunder”) is in conversation with Patrick Sylvain at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Derecka Purnell (”Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit of Freedom”) is in conversation with Imani Perry at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Lisa Unger (”Last Girl Ghosted”) is in conversation with Abby Endler at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
SATURDAY
Katherine Picarde (”The Little Ouch”) reads in person at 10 a.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . Debbi Michiko Florence and Jamie Michalak (”Niki Nakayama: A Chef’s Tale in 13 Bites”) read in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Gwenda Bond (”Not Your Average Hot Guy”), Jen DeLuca (”Well Matched”), and Katee Robert (”Neon Gods”) read at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.