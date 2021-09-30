What’s happening in the arts world

JOJO The Foxborough-raised pop-R&B belter kicks off a series of intimate shows celebrating “Trying not to Think About It,” which came out Friday and which puts her formidable voice and forthright songwriting on full display. Oct. 2, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

DEAD SARA In 2012 this Los Angeles outfit released the scorching “Weatherman,” a triumphant four-plus minutes of shredding and caterwauling that wound up being one of the decade’s best rock singles. Their new album, “Ain’t It Tragic,” expands the band’s hard-rock palette just enough, adding dreampop glow and powerpop detailing to their formidable stomp. Oct. 2, 8 p.m. Sonia, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS AND RICKY MARTIN Two of Latin pop’s most famous crossover acts join forces for a co-headlining show that will likely feature global smashes like Martin’s hip-shaking “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Iglesias’ swooning “Bailamos.” Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk & World

THE HIGH KINGS The latest from spawn-of-Riverdance supergroup the High Kings is a live album with a twist. “Home From Home” offers a musical tour of the world via the titles and lyrics of the songs it collects, from Dublin and Galway through London and on to Nova Scotia, New York, Chicago, and Australia. Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. $29-$49. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. 800-653-8000. www.ticketmaster.com

SEAN ROWE Google “Sean Rowe website” and this will be your first hit: “Sean Rowe: Singer-Songwriter | Forager.” When he’s wearing the latter hat, Rowe heads into the forest to make his YouTube series “Can I Eat This?,” which is exactly what its title suggests. More into listening than consuming found objects? Rowe will be featuring his marvelous new record, “The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights,” Saturday evening. Oct. 2, 8 p.m. $23. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679. www.passim.org

TOMMY EMMANUEL Of late the Australian guitar virtuoso has made it his purpose to record with a series of his peers, including Mark Knopfler, Jerry Douglas, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, John Knowles, and Richard Smith. Sunday, though, he’ll display his instrumental prowess all by his lonesome, although it’s a good guess that he’ll be joined at some point by his opener, Andy McKee. Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $44-$49. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave.. 857-337-6206. www.berklee.edu/BPC

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE KENNY GARRETT BAND Scullers Jazz club reopens with a two-night stand by the eminent alto saxophonist who first came to notice with The Duke Ellington Orchestra and went on to play with everyone from Miles Davis to Sting. His career as a leader began in 1984, and since then he has remained at the pinnacle of his profession. Oct. 1, 2. 8 and 10 p.m. $40-$55. Scullers Jazz Club, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

THE MAKANDA PROJECT Boston’s own long-running big band of local all-stars revives its “multiple percussion edition,” featuring Yoron Israel and Warren Smith both playing drums and additional percussion instruments. Oct. 2, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Free. First Church in Roxbury, 10 Putnam St. www.makandaproject.com

RONNIE EARL & THE BROADCASTERS Profoundly influenced by such legends as T-Bone Walker, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, and his number one inspiration, Otis Rush, the award-winning Earl ranks high among today’s greatest blues players. Oct. 2, 8 p.m. $35-$45. The Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. 781-646-4849, www.regenttheatre.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA In its first full-scale performance for a live audience since the pandemic, Boston Lyric Opera presents Mascagni’s “Cavalleria rusticana” directed for Giselle Ty and adapted for an open-air pavilion that more often hosts rock bands than operas. Leader Bank Pavilion. Oct. 1 and 3. www.blo.org

MUSICIANS OF THE OLD POST ROAD This period-instrument band heralds its return to live performances with a sparky French Baroque program, featuring two tales of reunion in cantatas by Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre and Louis-Nicolas Clérambault. Featuring soprano Teresa Wakim. Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. First Parish, Sudbury. Online viewing also available. www.oldpostroad.org

CONCERT FOR OUR CITY: REUNITED AT SYMPHONY HALL The BSO celebrates the reopening of Symphony Hall with a free “Concert for Our City,” as Andris Nelsons, Thomas Wilkins, Keith Lockhart, and John Williams share the podium in a classical, film, and Pops bonanza. If you can’t make it to Symphony Hall, the program will be available online starting Oct. 14. Oct. 3, 3 p.m. Symphony Hall. Free; tickets required. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE SOUND INSIDE A guarded, cancer-stricken Yale professor of creative writing (Jennifer Rohn) enters into an unlikely friendship with a mysterious freshman and aspiring novelist from Vermont (Nathan Malin). Adam Rapp’s Tony-nominated drama is a potent combination of character study, meditation on mortality, examination of the writing life, and psychological mystery. Directed by Bryn Boice. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Through Oct. 16. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE If you can get past some self-indulgent and labored stretches, you’ll find this an intriguing “Merchant.” Director Igor Golyak inventively mashes together elements of slapstick, bits of other Shakespeare plays, the ersatz combat of pro wrestling, game shows, puppetry, cabaret — and “Cabaret,” with an ending that connects Shakespeare’s play directly with the horrors of the Holocaust. Nael Nacer brings a mesmerizing intensity to his portrayal of Shylock. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Plaza Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts. Through Oct. 17. 617-241-2200, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD A coming-of-age solo play by Caleen Sinnette Jennings that stars Jasmine M. Rush as Jacqueline Marie Butler, a Black teenager living in Queens in the 1960s. Against the backdrop of the civil rights movement, Jacqueline attends a progressive school in Greenwich Village where she is one of only a handful of Black students. Rush will portray more than a dozen characters. Directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Through Oct. 31. Presented by The Nora@Central Square Theater, The Front Porch Arts Collective, and the Hangar Theatre. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

WHEN AIR MEETS WATER IV As part of Ipswich’s traditional illumination event, Ipswich Moving Company presents the latest version of their evocative site-specific aerial work. While suspended in the arches of the Green Street Bridge over the Ipswich River, dancers Daniele DiVito, Tabitha Rodger, and Jessie Boudreau will perform their kinetic artistry via aerial slings and ropes, with the choreography unfolding to a score of original music by Chris Florio. Oct. 1-2, Free. Green Street Bridge, Ipswich. www.ipswichmovingco.org

ODC/DANCE Global Arts Live presents the innovative San Francisco company in the Boston premiere of its acclaimed “Path of Miracles,” an immersive dance and music journey of healing and connection inspired by the ancient pilgrimage route Camino de Santiago in northern Spain. ODC will be joined by a 35-person chorus featuring members of the Boston Cecilia. Oct. 7-9, $58. First Church in Cambridge. www.globalartslive.org

THE 7 FINGERS ArtsEmerson kicks off its fall season with a streaming version of the new “Out of Order” by this effervescent Montreal circus arts collective. An audience favorite, The 7 Fingers have performed on ArtsEmerson stages more than any other company, and this tongue-in-cheek show was created last fall to reflect the times, described by the troupe as a kind of post-apocalyptic exploration of social balance, of “bourgeoisie, poverty, power and pleasure.” Oct. 5-17, Free. Streaming on demand. www.artsemerson.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

JAMES TURRELL: C.A.V.U. “I can make the sky any color you choose,” Turrell once said, and he’s spent much of his career proving it. For decades, Turrell has been building Skyspace installations all over the world — to frame the very sky — as meditations on the complex, mutable beauty of light itself. C.A.V.U., built on the Mass MoCA campus, is his largest yet, occupying a decommissioned concrete water tank measuring 40 feet high and 40 feet around. Ongoing. Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

SALEM WITCH TRIALS: RECKONING AND RECLAIMING With its evergreen subject always guaranteed to pack the galleries, this thoughtful exhibition explores what motivated the persecutors, the people who defended the persecuted, and the radioactive half-life of a moment more than 300 years ago that lives on in contemporary culture today. Through March 20. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

STAYING WITH THE TROUBLE Given the state of things — political, environmental, name one — this show’s title seems less a challenge than a state of being. Nonetheless, the many artists included here — Judy Chicago, Young Joon Kwak, Joiri Minaya, Cauleen Smith, and Paula Wilson are just a few — suggest strategies for resistance and endurance in an increasingly apocalyptic world. Through Dec. 5. Tufts University Art Gallery, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, artgalleries.tufts.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

UNSEEN HOURS: SPACE CLEARING FOR SPIRIT WORK Artists Maria Molteni and Allison Halter invoke the life and spiritual practices of the Shakers in an installation that includes objects from the Fruitlands Museum’s Shaker collection, a cut-paper floor drawing translated from 19th-century Shaker “gift drawings,” and a short film, “Sacred Sheets,” made in a Shaker building on the museum grounds. Through March 13. Fruitlands Museum, 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. www.thetrustees.org/exhibit/unseenhours

CATE McQUAID

A film still from Allison Halter and Maria Molteni's "Sacred Sheets." Gabe Elder, Cinematographer









EVENTS

Comedy

WOMEN OF THE BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL You won’t find a funnier lineup in town Saturday night. Bethany Van Delft hosts Kathe Farris, Janet McNamara, Jaylene Tran, and Janelle Draper in this spotlight of comics who have played the annual Boston Comedy Festival. Oct. 2, 8 p.m. $20-$28. City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

WHITNEY CUMMINGS: TOUCH ME TOUR After holding stand-up shows in her backyard during the pandemic, the stand-up, podcaster, director, and frequent commentator on love and sex is back out on the road with support from comedian friends Benton Ray and Rosebud Baker. Oct. 2, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $45-$68. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

REBEL HEN COMEDY PRESENTS The Rebel Hen folks expand beyond their usual monthly digs at Turtle Swamp Brewing to produce this free show at Distraction Brewing Co. with headliner Emily Ruskowski, featuring Amma Marfo, Nova, Brian Moller, Steph Dalwin, and Alexa Albanese. Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Free. Distraction Brewing Co., 2 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale. www.facebook.com/RebelHenComedy

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CHOCOLATE TOUR “Eat Chocolate. Be Happy. Do Good.” That’s the motto for this year’s Newburyport Chocolate Tour, which includes delicious, chocolaty treats from 25 different vendors for you and the whole family to enjoy. Guests can start the tour at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St., or Market Square. Oct. 2, noon-4 p.m. $21 advance tickets, $25 day of tickets. Downtown Newburyport. newburyport.com

THE BIG E The Big E is back and better than ever with a circus spectacular, innovative festival food, and performances from the Goo Goo Dolls and Styx. The last few days of the festival will celebrate Harvest New England Day, October Fun Day, and include a salute to the Special Olympics. Through Oct. 3, 8 a.m. $12 adult, $8 child. 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield. Thebige.com

M IS FOR MUSEUM Old Colony History Museum is giving story time a twist and encouraging literacy in its mini historians. A coloring station, Legos, and fidget boxes will also be available. The reading level will be middle-elementary school, but all families are welcome. Oct 5, 10:30 a.m. Free. Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton. Eventbrite.com

MAYORS’ NIGHT OUT Celebrate the first days of Spooky Season by trick-or-treating with Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll. Trick-or-treaters will march up and down the pedestrian mall, snagging candy goods along the way. Costumes are encouraged, and trick-or-treat bags will be provided. Oct. 8, 3-9 p.m. Free. Downtown Salem. www.salem.com

RIANA BUCHMAN



