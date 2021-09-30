Chopra confirmed to head CFPB

The Senate voted 50 to 48 to confirm Rohit Chopra to be the next director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, after months of uncertainty for the Biden administration. The vote on Chopra to be the CFPB director was along party lines. Chopra, who served as a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, has drawn opposition from free-market conservatives wary of supporting an “anti-business“ regulator. Chopra, 39, would serve a five-year term at the helm of the federal consumer watchdog. He has a long history with the CFPB, which was created in the aftermath of financial crisis of 2007 to 2008. He worked closely with Senator Elizabeth Warren on establishing the bureau, then joined it in 2011 to investigate industry abuses in the student lending market. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created to protect consumers from the vagaries and predations of the financial system that lead to the financial crisis and the Great Recession, which took the economy years to fully recover. In its first five years in operation the agency recovered an estimated $11.7 billion in relief for some 27 million consumers, according to agency informational materials. It also put in place new rules designed to protect consumers from predatory terms attached to student loans, mortgages, and consumer credit. The agency slowed down notably under Trump as regulations were scaled back across numerous federal agencies. — WASHINGTON POST

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts forecast, signaling perhaps a tough holiday season

Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunged after a slowdown in store traffic and unrelenting supply chain challenges led the home-goods company to cut its forecast, an ominous sign for the retail industry ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Revenue in the quarter ended Aug. 28 fell 26 percent from a year earlier to $1.99 billion, short of the $2.06 billion estimate from analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Same-store sales, a closely watched retail metric, dropped 1 percent, while Wall Street had projected a gain of 1.8 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

New charger allows car to go 62 miles after three-minute charge

ABB Ltd. is preparing to roll out the first of its ultra-fast charging stations in a matter of weeks, providing enough power in less than three minutes to charge any electric car to drive 62 miles. The rollout of the Terra 360 stations, where a single charger can feed electricity into four vehicles at once, is starting in Europe before the end of the year, and will spread to North and South America as well as Asia in 2022, ABB said Thursday. The technology can fully charge any auto battery in 15 minutes or less. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Chicago Sun-Times to merge with nonprofit

Chicago’s brawny tabloid has entered into a merger agreement with the nonprofit organization behind the public radio show “This American Life.” The Chicago Sun-Times, once home to film critic Roger Ebert and columnist Mike Royko, and Chicago Public Media, owner of the city’s National Public Radio affiliate WBEZ, announced Wednesday that they had signed a nonbinding letter of intent that would allow the organization to acquire the paper. If the deal goes through, the publication that bills itself as Chicago’s oldest continuously published newspaper would become part of the nonprofit group. The potential deal stands in contrast with the one reached by The Sun-Times’ age-old rival, The Chicago Tribune, whose parent company, Tribune Publishing, was sold this year to New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital. — NEW YORK TIMES

Virgin Galactic can resume flights to the edge of space

Virgin Galactic shares jumped on news that the company can resume flights to the brink of space after changing its policies for communicating with regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration said it had concluded its investigation into the space-travel pioneer’s failure to inform the agency of an errant trajectory in a July 11 launch. The FAA had grounded Virgin on Sept. 2 while it conducted a review following its capsule’s deviation from the approved flight path. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Rates on 30-year loan go above 3 percent

The days of 30-year fixed mortgage rates below 3 percent may be gone for good. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average shot up to 3.01 percent. It was 2.88 percent a week ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.28 percent. It was 2.15 percent a week ago. — WASHINGTON POST

H&M sales plunge on boycott in China

H & M’s revenue in China fell at least 40 percent in its most recent quarter as the retailer bore the brunt of a social-media backlash following earlier comments expressing concern about forced labor in Xinjiang. Last year, China was H&M’s fourth-largest market and the source of more than $1 billion of revenue. Chinese social-media users started calling for a boycott of H&M in March after an earlier statement by the retailer expressing concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang. H&M responded at the time with a new statement saying that ethical purchasing is still a priority, without mentioning Xinjiang. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Robinhood falls from favor

The darling of US stock trading mania isn’t so popular anymore. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s metrics of active users and app downloads plunged during the third quarter, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase. While the company has previously flagged that activity would weaken, the drop seems far worse than expected, the analysts said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Hollywood union to take a strike authorization vote

One of Hollywood’s most powerful unions, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, is set to begin a strike-authorization vote, a step toward a walkout that could cripple movie and TV studios still trying to come back from COVID-19 shutdowns. An estimated 60,000 IATSE members, mostly based in Los Angeles, could walk off the job if the union decides to take such action. Three of the union’s locals are actually national in scope, meaning a strike by those groups would halt work across the country, affecting almost 1 million jobs directly tied to film and TV production The strike authorization vote is scheduled to start Oct. 1, with results expected by Oct. 4. With a yes vote, Matthew D. Loeb, IATSE International’s president, would have the power to call a strike. He may use it as opportunity to resume negotiations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GM says it will get all electricity from renewable sources by 2025

General Motors expects to get all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, five years earlier than previously promised,the automaker announced Thursday. If it meets its goal, GM will join a growing list of American firms that already get all their power from renewable sources. Among them are Microsoft and Intel, which both use more electricity than GM does domestically. The largest manufacturer on the 100 percent list is Proctor & Gamble, the consumer products company, which in 2020 used slightly less power than GM. GM’s rival, the Ford Motor Company, has said it will meet the same goal by 2035. By moving the target date ahead, GM said, it will be able to avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would have been produced between 2025 and 2030. — ASSOCIATED PRESS