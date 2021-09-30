Citing ‘support for the Second Amendment,’ Smith & Wesson will move its headquarters from Mass. to Tennessee

Smith & Wesson, which has been based in Springfield since 1852, announced on Thursday it will move its headquarters to Maryville, Tennessee in 2023, citing an unfavorable business environment in Massachusetts.
“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative,” said Mark Smith, president and chief executive officer of the firearms manufacturer.
The company said the decision stemmed from “legislation recently proposed in Mass. that, if enacted, would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state.” Those products, Smith said, made up more than 60 percent of the company’s revenue last year.
Advertisement
The move will relocate 750 jobs to Maryville, Tennessee, a location picked in part because of “support for the 2nd Amendment,” cost of living for employees, and access to higher education institutions.
“The strong support we have received from the State of Tennessee and the entire leadership of Blount County throughout this process, combined with the quality of life, outdoor lifestyle, and low cost of living in the Greater Knoxville area has left no doubt that Tennessee is the ideal location for Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters,” Smith said.
As part of the move and consolidation, Smith & Wesson said it would close its facilities in Connecticut and Missouri. The company said the move will begin in 2023 and “not have an impact on employees’ jobs until then.”
This story will be updated.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.