Citing ‘support for the Second Amendment,’ Smith & Wesson will move its headquarters from Mass. to Tennessee

Smith & Wesson, which has been based in Springfield since 1852, announced on Thursday it will move its headquarters to Maryville, Tennessee in 2023, citing an unfavorable business environment in Massachusetts.

“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative,” said Mark Smith, president and chief executive officer of the firearms manufacturer.

The company said the decision stemmed from “legislation recently proposed in Mass. that, if enacted, would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state.” Those products, Smith said, made up more than 60 percent of the company’s revenue last year.