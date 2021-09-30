A new home for Moderna: Vaccine-maker signs lease for headquarters in Kendall Square

Moderna has leased an entire building that’s currently under construction in Kendall Square for its new headquarters, the company announced Thursday, a move that will cement the fast-growing drugmaker in the heart of the state’s life science hub.

The 462,000-square-foot building at 325 Binney St., which will be called the Moderna Science Center, is expected to open in 2023. Moderna exploded during the pandemic on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine and is now the third-largest biotech employer based in Massachusetts with more than 1,700 employees.

The building is being developed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities — one of the largest life science real estate developers in the country — which acquired the 3.3-acre site, formerly home of Metropolitan Pipe, in 2017. It is Alexandria’s latest project along Binney Street, where it has built a string of new buildings in recent years and owns the One Kendall Square complex nearby.