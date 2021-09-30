A new home for Moderna: Vaccine-maker signs lease for headquarters in Kendall Square

Moderna has leased an entire building that’s currently under construction in Kendall Square for its new headquarters, the company announced Thursday, a move that will cement the fast-growing drugmaker in the heart of the state’s life science hub.
The 462,000-square-foot building at 325 Binney St., which will be called the Moderna Science Center, is expected to open in 2023. Moderna exploded during the pandemic on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine and is now the third-largest biotech employer based in Massachusetts with more than 1,700 employees.
The building is being developed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities — one of the largest life science real estate developers in the country — which acquired the 3.3-acre site, formerly home of Metropolitan Pipe, in 2017. It is Alexandria’s latest project along Binney Street, where it has built a string of new buildings in recent years and owns the One Kendall Square complex nearby.
Alexandria said the new building, which will serve as both Moderna’s corporate headquarters and a research and development facility, is designed to be the “most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge,” expected to eliminate most fossil fuel consumption for heating and become a net-zero energy commercial lab.
Moderna is currently headquartered at 200 Technology Square in Cambridge and opened a manufacturing facility in Norwood in 2018, which is also owned and operated by Alexandria.
“We have been located in Massachusetts since our founding more than 10 years ago and are proud to be based here,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, in a statement. “Our new science center will integrate digital-first scientific research and development labs along with space for innovation and co-creation with our people and our partners around the world.”
