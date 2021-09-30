Power Breakfast: Alicia Chong Rodriguez

We’ll start with Alicia Chong Rodriguez, the founder of Boston-based BloomerTech, which makes “smart bras” for women.

So, as part of our innovation newsletter, we’ll sit down over breakfast with founders of early-stage tech companies getting traction in the market. We’ll eat good food, and talk about how they want to change the world. I know, it’s a tough assignment, but we all make sacrifices.

Boston tech isn’t just brimming with unicorns and freshly minted billionaires. Up-and-coming entrepreneurs are everywhere, looking to become the next big thing .

We met at Tatte in Harvard Square. I got the traditional Shakshuka, a classic for this cafe founded in the Boston area. Alicia got a parfait and croissant. (I won the order war.)

Advertisement

To understand why Alicia’s company matters, we have to understand two things: Heart disease is the leading killer of women in the United States, and females are vastly underrepresented in clinical trials. The combination leads to heart medicines and treatment plans that are not as reflective of a woman’s biology, leading to worse clinical outcomes.

To attack the problem, Alicia and her cofounder, Aceil Halaby, created BloomerTech in 2017. Their product is simple: a sensor-enabled bra that feeds real-time heart data to doctors running clinical trials on women’s cardiovascular disease.

They founded the company after meeting as master’s students at MIT. They are alumni of the startup accelerator at Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington’s wellness company.

And their idea is catching on. In 2020, BloomerTech raised $3 million in seed funding, led by VC firm Material Impact. John Abele, the co-founder of Boston Scientific, is an investor.

Their bra line has expanded from two to twenty-six. They can collect upwards of 2.5 million cardiac data points, including things like heart rhythms and pulse rates. That data can be used to “create the next generation of digital therapeutics and diagnostics” to better treat heart disease in women, Rodriguez said.

Advertisement

BloomerTech’s product has been deployed in early-stage clinical trials. The startup expects clearance from the FDA next year, Rodriguez said. Currently, the company has six employees, who are all female. With their next funding round, Rodriguez wants to expand their headcount three-fold.

“We scaled the product in our seed round,” she said. “Now, we’re ready for clinical trials on a larger scale.”

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.