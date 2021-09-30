US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, potentially a sign of worsening labor-market conditions as well as choppiness in weekly data.

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ended Sept. 25, led by another surge in California, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 330,000 new applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell to 2.8 million in the week ended Sept. 18.