Anita Hill on going somewhere new, drinking the local wine, and cruising the Nile

Lawyer, author, and academic scholar Anita Hill said she is not one to visit a vacation destination more than once — even if she really enjoyed it. “We don’t do recurring travel,” she said in a recent phone interview. “We like to find something that we haven’t done before, try to get the most out of it, and move on to something else.” Hill, 65, a professor of social policy, law, and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at Brandeis University in Waltham, just released her third book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.” The Yale Law School graduate, who lives in the Greater Boston area with her spouse, Charles Malone Jr., said her latest release “is really about my personal journey, but also about the journey of the country and its relationship to gender violence.” Hill came into the public spotlight in 1991 when she accused then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment while he was her supervisor at the US Department of Education. Despite Hill’s accusations, Thomas was appointed to the country’s highest judicial body, but her landmark testimony was impactful and led to Congress passing a law extending protections to those who have been the victims of sexual harassment. Hill said that while progress has been made in the 30 years since she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, there is still much work to be done. “How are we going to solve this problem – a problem that we know is enormous and is costly in terms of human losses, but also economically?” she asked. “What can each of us do to make sure that the future is brighter for the next generation so that they don’t have to experience this horrible and really quite widespread problem in this country?” We caught up with Hill, who is from Lone Tree, Okla., to talk about all things travel.
Favorite vacation destination? Egypt. Cruising the Nile was magical, like having a part in a rolling travel show. Looking out a hotel room and seeing the Giza pyramids that I’d first seen in photographs in elementary school books was thrilling.
Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Local wine – typically white wine. If possible, for weeks or months after a vacation, I’m still drinking wine from the location I visited.
Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Mexico City, for the art and the food.
One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Whether traveling abroad or in the US, I like to carry a book about local language and traditions.
Aisle or window? Window. I like to see where I’m landing.
Favorite childhood travel memory? I grew up on a farm. We didn’t have money to travel and we worked during the summer when school was not in session.
Guilty pleasure when traveling? Local desserts. And local music venues.
Best travel tip? At the very least, learn how to say “thank you” and “please” and ask for water in your host country’s native language. One tip that I regret not following faithfully is to carry a tape recorder while traveling. Great for recording your impressions and the sounds of the place you’re visiting. Pictures are great, but sounds – like those in a marketplace [or] street festival – are hard to hold on to.
JULIET PENNINGTON