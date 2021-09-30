Anita Hill on going somewhere new, drinking the local wine, and cruising the Nile

Lawyer, author, and academic scholar Anita Hill said she is not one to visit a vacation destination more than once — even if she really enjoyed it. “We don’t do recurring travel,” she said in a recent phone interview. “We like to find something that we haven’t done before, try to get the most out of it, and move on to something else.” Hill, 65, a professor of social policy, law, and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at Brandeis University in Waltham, just released her third book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.” The Yale Law School graduate, who lives in the Greater Boston area with her spouse, Charles Malone Jr., said her latest release “is really about my personal journey, but also about the journey of the country and its relationship to gender violence.” Hill came into the public spotlight in 1991 when she accused then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment while he was her supervisor at the US Department of Education. Despite Hill’s accusations, Thomas was appointed to the country’s highest judicial body, but her landmark testimony was impactful and led to Congress passing a law extending protections to those who have been the victims of sexual harassment. Hill said that while progress has been made in the 30 years since she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, there is still much work to be done. “How are we going to solve this problem – a problem that we know is enormous and is costly in terms of human losses, but also economically?” she asked. “What can each of us do to make sure that the future is brighter for the next generation so that they don’t have to experience this horrible and really quite widespread problem in this country?” We caught up with Hill, who is from Lone Tree, Okla., to talk about all things travel.

Anita Hill on the Nile. Handout

Favorite vacation destination? Egypt. Cruising the Nile was magical, like having a part in a rolling travel show. Looking out a hotel room and seeing the Giza pyramids that I’d first seen in photographs in elementary school books was thrilling.