Fall experiences on the Cape, a garlic festival in Connecticut, and Halloween in a state penitentiary

Quick: What do cranberries, all-weather boots, whales, and stylish accommodations all have in common? They’re all elements of A Berry Sperry Fall at Ocean Edge package that brings together Massachusetts-based brands Sperry, Ocean Spray, and the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club for a quintessential Cape Cod fall experience. The package includes two-nights at either The Mansion or The Villages at Ocean Edge; a promo code to receive a pair of discounted Sperry boots; a cranberry-themed picnic experience by Ocean Spray; two tickets to a whale watching tour; and $100 credit toward cranberry spa treatments at The Beach House Spa. For an additional $15 per person, guests can tour a local organic cranberry farm. Available through Dec. 15. From $312 per night. 508-896-9000, www.oceanedge.com/specials/a-berry-sperry-fall

GARLIC LOVERS’ SHANGRI-LA

Mark your calendar for the 16th Annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival taking place at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds on Route 61 in Connecticut (Oct. 9-10). Enjoy garlic cooking demonstrations, learn garlic growing tips, taste free garlic specialty foods offered for sale, including dips, spreads, cheeses and oils. Hungry? The food court will serve all-things-garlic (and more) including deep fried garlic, garlic wood-fired pizzas and garlic ice cream. Take home fresh garlic and other fall offerings from local produce stands to craft your own creations. Not a garlic fan? There’s still plenty to enjoy including live music performances; high quality crafts from pottery to photography, handmade soaps, bird houses and more; and, for kids, carnival rides, free pumpkin decorating, face painting and a giant slide. Admission: adults, $10; seniors, $8; children under 12, $1. www.garlicfestct.com

THERE:

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-FEST IN PENITENTIARY

Fans of Halloween and all-things-spooky may want to add Philadelphia to their fall travel itinerary. Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary is a new immersive experience that transforms the 10-acre complex into a sprawling festival comprising 15 attractions inside the cellblocks, including two haunted houses (can be bypassed by those who want a less scary experience); immersive walk-throughs with special effects like laser shows and video projections; interactive performances; and opportunities to explore the penitentiary’s history, including an exclusive narration by actor Steve Buscemi. Four themed bars and lounges serve food and drinks, including scary offerings at The Bloodline Lounge. Recommended for kids 12 and older; ages 7 and under are not permitted. Advance tickets sold online by half-hour entry times. From $34. Operating through Nov. 13. easternstate.1org/halloween

LA DOLCE FELLINI

Calling all Fellini film aficionados! The Federico Fellini International Museum has debuted in the seaside city of Rimini, the hometown of the master Italian film director and screenwriter. Located in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, the museum — touted as the world’s largest museum devoted to the artist’s life, work and poetic heritage — occupies Rimini’s Renaissance Sismondo Castle (a 15th-century fortress), the upper floors of the city’s art-nouveau Cinema Fulgor, and the Square of Dreams, where video installations, augmented reality and pop-up exhibits can be seen. Highlights include a replica of La Dolce Vita movie set with advanced digital technologies; displays of original scripts, costumes, letters, documents and videos; and a “cinemino” (a little movie hall) screening Fellini movies all day. www.fellinimuseum.it/en/

SKY HIGH THRILLS IN NYC

Thrill seekers visiting Manhattan won’t want to miss the newly opened SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, a 65,000-square-foot, four-level immersive and sensory urban entertainment space. Each level — Transcendence, Air, Levitation, and Apres — offer different experiences including sky boxes that allow guests to stand on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue; an all-glass elevator with a transparent glass floor; an immersive environment with integrated art, sound and lighting that creates the illusion of boundless, faceted space; a summit terrace with expansive views for up to 80 miles; and more. Hungry? Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events provide both indoor and outdoor bars, all-day lounge and cafe, and spots to grab elevated snacks. Entrance located on the Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal. Tickets from $39 (adult); $33 (ages 6-12); 5 and under visit free. summitov.com

Put away those damp matches and glitchy lighters and reach for Pull Start Fire, an innovative product that gets a toasty fire going in a few seconds by the pull of a string. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

LIGHT MY FIRE

Fall camping season is here and outdoorsy, bonfire-loving fans know the importance of a reliable way to start and maintain a fire for grilling, making s’mores, or simply warming chilly hands and feet. Put away those damp matches and glitchy lighters and reach for Pull Start Fire, an innovative product that gets a toasty fire going in a few seconds by the pull of a string. Starts a beautiful fire in any weather condition — rain, snow, wind — with no kindling. It even lights wet wood. It’s food safe, and burns a full 30 minutes. Multiple pack sizes available, from 3-pack ($19.99) to 30-pack ($129.99). https://pullstartfire.com/

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.