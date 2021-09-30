How do I talk to my boyfriend about getting engaged?

Q. My boyfriend and I are in our late 20s and live together. We both talk about our future often. We really love each other and I know we consider the other “the one.” I also know my boyfriend is a planner. He once told me that he knows the day he’s going to propose to me. I always assumed that it would be around next summer, maybe even earlier. But recently a friend of mine asked my boyfriend at a wedding when he planned on proposing. When I asked the friend if it was about a year away, she said it was more like two years.

Obviously I need to ask my boyfriend about this and not my friend. It is such a big decision and I do feel like I should have some say in when it happens. I don’t want to wait three-ish years to be married, to be honest. Wedding planning takes a long time! I really want us to start our future together sooner than that. That being said, I don’t know how to ask him. I feel like it has to be the right moment, but maybe it doesn’t? Would love any and all thoughts on this.

EMPTY RING FINGER





A. “I feel like it has to be the right moment, but maybe it doesn’t?”

If you want to spend your life partnered with someone, you better be capable of stating your needs, listening, being a little flexible, and doing a bunch of right things at the wrong moment.

Proposals and weddings are very romantic, as is the whole concept of “the one.” But the reality is that you’re two people in your late 20s who are trying to make plans based on traditions that might not fit your life together. Why would only one of you decide the timeline? Isn’t it more romantic to consider these things together? It’s not just some photo op; it’s your path.

Initiate the conversation whenever you’re both emotionally present and well-rested. Discuss your wishes and plans. Make sure there are small snacks somewhere close (being cranky and hungry does not help).

For this conversation, trade romance for honesty, and you’ll get more happiness.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I hate it when people say things like “I really want us to start our future together sooner than that.” Your future is now — you’re already in it. Relationships aren’t like video games where options only become available to you once you level up. Sounds like your boyfriend is committed to you and wants to get married; if you want it on a specific timetable, you’re going to just tell him how you feel. Don’t mention that you used your friend to pump him for info.

SURFERROSA





Ten bucks says the boyfriend gave her friend a completely random timeline because he knew that they’d bring that info back to LW. If she needs to know exactly when it’s happening, that [takes] all the fun out of it for the beau.

MAHK0712





My proposal was a disaster, the least romantic thing in the world. I cringe whenever I think about it. I actually tried to apologize to my wife some years later but she looked puzzled, like she’d turned the page and moved on to other things. She doesn’t really carry grudges or dwell on the past. While the proposal was a fiasco, the marriage has been pretty good.

NUECES





If you believe the tradition that men ask women to marry them should be upheld, then no, you don’t have a say in when it happens. The man asks when he’s ready to propose. If you don’t have the courage to ask him to marry you, then, again, no, you don’t have a say in when your boyfriend proposes, he will do so when he is ready.

AULDYIN





I was in a similar position; knew my boyfriend wanted to eventually get married but wasn’t proposing. I got sick of feeling passive aggressive about it, so I proposed to him. He said yes and we’ve been married for 16 years now. It’s frustrating how we’re all supposed to just sit around and wait for the guy to make the decision.

NANCYNOODLES





You should be discussing your future openly and honestly. Don’t bring up your friend at all. Just say you think it’s time to talk about getting married.

ASH

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.