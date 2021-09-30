Pupusas spice up Somerville, Wusong Road comes to Mount Auburn Street

On the first floor, there are 64 seats and a menu highlighting roasted duck and Hong Kong-style barbecue rice plates with pork belly and soy sauce chicken.

Coming soon: You’ll soon have a new restaurant to duck into in Harvard Square, when Wusong Road opens in the old Les Sablons space (112 Mount Auburn St.), new from Jason Doo ( Menton ) and Thomas Brush ( Felipe’s Taqueria ).

Chef Dave Welch will open Chef Dave's this winter at The Street Chestnut Hill.

Upstairs, there’s a 100-seat American-Chinese-style restaurant with a tiki influence. The cocktail list and food menu is an homage to Bobo’s, Doo’s family’s late, lamented Chinese restaurant in Malden.

On the menu: “Summer rolls, chicken fingers, all that fun stuff,” Doo promises, washed back with Mai Tais, Hurricanes, Suffering Bastards, Painkillers, and Scorpion Bowls, plus frozen daiquiris. He also promises a few “deeper cuts,” like beef noodle soup with hand-pulled noodles and ma po tofu.

The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.) welcomes Chef Dave’s this winter, helmed by private chef Dave Welch. Fortify your shopping self with lemon herb-roasted chicken, whole roasted duck, veal chops, barbecue ribs, and mac and cheese at brunch, lunch, and dinner. The mac and cheese should be good: Welch got his start as a buyer for Formaggio Kitchen, where he also ran their popular sidewalk grilling program.

Openings: Cristian Latin opened last week in Somerville’s Ball Square (854 Broadway), serving pupusas, tilapia, shrimp, pork chops, empanadas, and huevos rancheros from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão (75 Middlesex Turnpike) opens its second Massachusetts location at the Burlington Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with roasted meats, charcuterie, South American wines, and a fireplaced patio.

