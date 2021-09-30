Shakira says she was attacked by wild boars in Barcelona. She’s not the only one

The Colombian singer said the animals attacked her before seizing her bag and retreating back to the woods. Holding up her bag that had since been recovered, Shakira told her 70 million-plus followers: “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.” The black bag was covered in dirt and beginning to fray on the inside. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it ... they’ve destroyed everything,” she continued, according to the BBC.

Pop star Shakira said she was attacked by a pair of wild boars while on a walk in a park in Barcelona with her 8-year-old son on Wednesday, according to posts on her Instagram story captured by BBC News .

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer then turned to her son, Milan, whose father is professional footballer Gerard Piqué: “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar,” she said in the clip, according to the DailyMail. “In the end they left my bag because I confronted them.”

The singer isn’t the only one whose had unwelcome encounters with the hordes of feral hogs. Boars have also been causing mischief in other Southern European locales in recent months.

A wild boar in Rome, on Sept. 27, 2021. Rubbish bins have been a magnet for the families of boars who emerge from the extensive parks surrounding the city to roam the streets scavenging for food. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

In May, a woman in a crowded grocery store parking lot in Rome was followed by a pack of wild swine that nipped at her grocery bags as she wove between vehicles, trying to lose her pursuers, the Washington Post reported. The animals have reportedly descended on the region that surrounds Italy’s capital city in recent months, pilfering garbage, trotting through traffic, and harrassing schoolchildren, according to the Post.

The country’s main agriculture organization estimates there are over 2 million wild boars in Italy, according to the Associated Press. In Lazio, the region surrounding Rome, there are 5,000-6,000 of them in city parks, and hundreds regularly descend on city centers in search of trash and food. Officials have suggested culling at least 1,000 boars each year to keep the population under control, according to the AP. Their numbers have exploded across Europe, with the latest estimates exceeding 10 million, the BBC reported.

Wild boars are one of the world’s most invasive species that can survive in almost any environment, according to National Geographic. In the US, there are between six million and nine million hogs running wild across at least 42 states and three territories.

“The exact number is difficult to pin down, and the estimated cost of the damage they cause—probably about $2.5 billion annually, according to the US Department of Agriculture—is likely an underestimate,” according National Geographic.

Boars can weigh up to 220 pounds, reach 2.6 feet in height, and measure 5 feet long, the AP reported. Opportunistic eaters, they will sink their teeth into most anything, from tubers and leaves to lizards and rodents. They even fancy the occasional purse.





