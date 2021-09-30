This Watertown cafe is bigger than a breadbox — but not by much

Where to O’Some Café near Watertown Square, a tiny, cheerful, month-old spot in a former vape shop. It takes customers a moment to realize they’re in a cafe called O’Some — as in awesome. The house motto is “Be O’Some All Day!”

Why Because who doesn’t want a good brew served with a smile (behind a mask)?

The back story Ricci Cheng, 31, came to the United States from Hong Kong to go to college and got a job working at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Downtown Crossing, which meant coffee was flying out of the machine and into cups. She also worked at Boston News Café, another madhouse in town. Cheng attended Bunker Hill Community College and transferred to the culinary program at Johnson & Wales, where she got a degree in nutrition. For three years, she commuted from her home in Reading to Providence in time for 7 a.m. classes, so the daunting hours that go with being a baker don’t faze her. Another job was at Cupcake City in Reading (no cupcakes in her own shop). She found the cafe space, which is across from Watertown Free Public Library and near Town Hall, during the pandemic and spent a year working on it, first finding a contractor who would return her calls, and then doing the renovation.