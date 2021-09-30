A self-professed nerd wonders if it’s too late to connect with the cool cousins

My cousins and I are all in our mid-to-late 20s and saw each other frequently as we were growing up. They were typical suburban teenagers (into sports and fashion), whereas I was and am incredibly nerdy (hanging with the music and theater kids, absorbed in my studies, fascinated by stories and making things). I now do freelance and craft work, and they are teachers and typical business professionals. My cousins are smart and lovely people, and there’s never been any animosity, passive or overt. It’s just awkward that I don’t know how to connect with them. Advice?

Anonymous / Syracuse

Oh, good heavens, you think “stories and making things” is some sort of niche interest? Have you seen anyone’s social media feed for the past year and a half? It’s been “Netflix & craft” 24/7!

The world isn’t really divided into Nerds and Normies, Anon. It can look that way, because people tend to socialize with others who have similar lifestyles. But this isn’t about junior-high cliquishness as much as adult busyness. It’s simply easier to maintain relationships with someone you run into regularly, someone who comes to mind when you hear a choice bit of industry gossip, someone you can trade favors with. There’s an infrastructure that provides opportunities for positive interaction.

So don’t mistake the presence or absence of that infrastructure for a social chasm. Sociologically, there is not much daylight between you and your cousins. You’re in the same house, some of you even in the same room, just looking out different windows.

And — real talk — don’t fall for nerd propaganda. We like to think we’ve got the market cornered on curiosity and insight and creativity, but it’s just us now, the popular kids aren’t listening, and you and I both know there are some duds in our ranks. So, like the dogged high-school newspaper reporter I was, I ask: Are you sure you’re not one of those duds? How curious are you, really, about your cousins’ lives? How much do you understand about what “typical business professionals” actually do? (I also work at Harvard Business School and topics that seemed boring to me as an undergrad theater major are utterly fascinating once you start digging.) What do they think makes for a good client or a bad one, and how does that jibe with your freelance experience? How do the teachers decide what to wear for work, what are their self-presentation concerns? What pandemic hobbies has everyone picked up? How have their tastes in movies, books, and television changed over the past few years, and why do they think that is?

Find points of connection and build on them. It won’t work with all your cousins, but it will with most, I bet. And if you’re not willing to sustain a little awkwardness to take a conversation to a deeper conceptual level, I hereby revoke your Nerd Card.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.