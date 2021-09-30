61-year-old woman dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth two week ago

A 61-year-old woman died in a Boston hospital Tuesday, two weeks after she was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle as she was walking home from work in Yarmouth, police said.
Welton Willis-Gregory, a native of Jamaica, was walking home from her job at a local restaurant Sept. 14 when she was hit by a vehicle near the Howard Johnson Motel on Route 28, Yarmouth police said in a statement.
The vehicle took off before police were called at around 9:35 p.m, police said. They found Willis-Gregory with serious injuries to her head and lower extremities, according to Kevin Lennon, deputy chief of Yarmouth police.
She was taken to a Cape Cod hospital before being flown to Boston via MedFlight, officials said
Willis-Gregory was in Yarmouth working for the summer, Lennon said.
No arrests have been made, Lennon said, and police have not identified any witnesses or suspects.
An investigation is ongoing.
