61-year-old woman dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth two week ago

A 61-year-old woman died in a Boston hospital Tuesday, two weeks after she was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle as she was walking home from work in Yarmouth, police said.

Welton Willis-Gregory, a native of Jamaica, was walking home from her job at a local restaurant Sept. 14 when she was hit by a vehicle near the Howard Johnson Motel on Route 28, Yarmouth police said in a statement.

The vehicle took off before police were called at around 9:35 p.m, police said. They found Willis-Gregory with serious injuries to her head and lower extremities, according to Kevin Lennon, deputy chief of Yarmouth police.