Advocates call for transit improvements in wake of MBTA accidents

“We all should be able to use the public infrastructure and carry out our jobs without facing the dangers that too many people have experienced in recent weeks,” Williams said. “Let’s be clear. These disasters are not accidents. They are symptoms of the system that has been underfunded for too long.”

“Our hearts go out to the people affected by the recent safety issues,” said Collique Williams, an organizer with Community Later United, one of the groups that comprise the Transit Is Essential coalition, during a briefing Thursday morning outside the State House.

A coalition of public transit advocates on Thursday called on state officials to improve MBTA safety and funding in the wake of recent high-profile accidents including a Green Line crash, a Red Line derailment and the death of a man who fell through a rusted out staircase near a T stop.

Williams said it’s “unjust and unstable” to rely heavily on fare revenue to fund mass transit.

“Instead, we need robust, fair and sustainable sources of revenue for transit,” Williams said. “This is not only possible, it is necessary to achieve a safe and reliable transit system. To get there, we need voters to vote yes on the Fair Share Amendment in 2022. We need legislators to pass new, fair and sustainable revenue sources, including restoring the corporate income tax to pre-2009 levels.”

The Fair Share Amendment would impose a 4 percent surtax on personal income above $1 million. Proponents say the change could generate roughly $2 billion in new annual revenue for education and transportation.

Stacy Thompson, executive director of the LivableStreets Alliance, also spoke at Thursday’s briefing.

“We are here to build back trust,” Thompson said, adding that members of the coalition need resources, support and “governance” in their fight for better public transit.

Thompson said it’s “entirely within” Governor Charlie Baker’s ability to “appoint a new [MBTA supervisory] board and to do it now. This is an urgent request, and this is in the governor’s control. He must take action.”

The board Thompson referred to is the seven-person panel that Baker and lawmakers created in July to oversee the MBTA. The panel was created after the T’s former oversight board disbanded, and transit advocates have anxiously awaited the board selections by Baker, who directly appoints five of the seven members of the new oversight group.

A Baker spokesperson said last week that the “administration is in the process of finalizing appointments and will have an update soon.”

Thompson covered other priorities during Thursday’s briefing as well.

“We want to remind the Legislature that in 2019, they agreed with us, that we are underfunding our transit system and our transportation system statewide,” Thompson said. “Those needs haven’t gone away. But they have the financing tools, they have the policy mechanisms to fund the operations and long-term investments in the T. They just need to get back to work and get it done.”

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone, a staunch transit and environmental advocate, also addressed reporters at the briefing.

“The importance of having a reliable, effective, modern [transit] system impacts all of us,” Curtatone said.

The briefing followed multiple recent issues on the T, including a slow-moving Red Line car that derailed at Broadway station in South Boston Tuesday and hit the platform, upending commutes and forcing 47 passengers to exit the train.

On Sunday, an ascending escalator at the Back Bay station suddenly reversed, causing a bloody pile-up of people that sent nine to the hospital. And earlier this month, Boston University professor David Jones fell to his death through a rusted, closed-off staircase near the JFK/UMass T station in Dorchester. That tragedy followed a serious crash in July, when a Green Line train plowed into the one ahead of it near the now-closed Pleasant Street Station, sending 27 people to the hospital.

Baker, a Republican, addressed the T issues in a scrum with reporters Wednesday following an unrelated event in Framingham.

“The MBTA is safe. But it is old,” Baker said, repeating that the T is safe several times. “Every single day thousands and thousands of people rely on it to get to where they’re going. And it works.”

He added that the “agenda for the MBTA over the course of the past seven years . . . is the most ambitious in history,” and asked if anyone could find “another administration that spent $5 billion on modernizing and upgrading the system that was horribly neglected for decades before we took office?”

The governor also acknowledged that more work remains to be done on the system.

“I think there have been eight derailments in the past 24 months. That’s eight too many,” Baker said. “But again, the T is safe.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.