Biden administration taps Boston immigration lawyer as ICE top legal adviser

“I believe she has the leadership skills, the intellect, and the experience to reform the agency,” said Susan Church, a Boston immigration lawyer who worked with Doyle in challenging former president Donald Trump’s travel ban. “She is easily one of the top immigration lawyers in Boston, with incredible experience and a deep commitment to the rights of all people.”

On Sept. 22, Kerry Doyle was named the agency’s principal legal advisor, overseeing 25 field offices and 1,250 lawyers, an ICE spokesman said. Her appointment was applauded by immigrant advocates who said her influence may lead to a more compassionate approach to cases.

A Boston attorney who has defended immigrants and refugees for more than two decades has been appointed by the Biden administration to serve in a leadership role at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, overseeing prosecutors who handle deportation and removal hearings.

Church said ICE lawyers have routinely ignored new guidance from the Biden administration, which has urged them to dismiss more cases and consider humanitarian factors in their decisions. She said Doyle will likely bring significant changes to the agency, comparable to what Rachael Rollins has done as Suffolk County district attorney.

“I think people who support a fairer and more decent immigration system within the court system should be very excited,” she said.

Matthew Segal, legal director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said it was a privilege to work with Doyle on important issues, including the travel ban case, but “only time will tell” how successful she will be in implementing change at ICE.

“We will be watching to make sure that ICE abides by the law, no matter who is ICE’s lawyer,” Segal said. “And if ICE strays from what the law requires, we won’t hesitate to hold the agency accountable and to work opposite its lawyers, whoever those lawyers might be.”

Doyle could not be reached for comment. For the past 20 years, she had been an immigration lawyer at Graves & Doyle, a Boston law firm she cofounded. On Monday, she left that job for her new position in Washington, D.C., according to her former partner, attorney William Graves. He said she’ll offer a different perspective at ICE based on her experience representing noncitizens and immigrants.

He said he hopes Doyle can convince the government that “there should be more flexibility in how these laws are enforced against people who are generally in difficult situations.”





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.