Boston’s COVID-19 positivity rate down to 3 percent, Acting Mayor Janey says

Meanwhile, hospitalizations rose over the past week from 116 to 125,” Janey said. “This increase is mostly among unvaccinated residents and remains below our threshold of concern on each of the public health COVID metrics. As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 72 percent of Boston residents have received at least one shot of the vaccine, and nearly 65 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.”

“The citywide positivity rate for COVID-19 is 3 percent,” Janey told reporters during a City Hall briefing. “This is down by 1.1 percent over the last week and places us firmly below our threshold of 5 percent.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday touted Boston’s declining COVID-19 positivity rate as well as the high vaccination rate among the municipal workforce as the Hub continues to battle the once-in-a-generation pandemic.

People are considered fully vaccinated against the virus once they have two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, spaced weeks apart, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson poke.

Janey also alluded to good news on the vaccination front in terms of the workers on the city payroll.

“As of yesterday, Sept. 29, 13,332 city employees have verified their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test results,” Janey said. “HR staff and contractors are currently processing hundreds of additional submissions to complete verification of the employees included in phase one [of the city employee vaccination mandate].”

The acting mayor also laid out a clear goal in the ongoing fight against the virus.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many city of Boston workers as possible, because we know the vaccine is the best tool to protect ourselves and those we love,” Janey said. “Our public health approach to the vaccine rollout has helped to make Boston one of the most highly vaccinated big cities in the country.”

