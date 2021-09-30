David Ortiz shooting suspect killed in Dominican Republic, newspaper reports

Clase was pursued in his vehicle by gunmen in another car, and the assailants unleashed a hail of bullets in front of the Colinas Mall complex, the newspaper reported .

Listin Diario, a Dominican newspaper, reported that the fugitive, Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase, also known as “The Surgeon,” was gunned down Sunday afternoon in the city of Santiago.

A fugitive who had been accused of helping to plan the June 2019 shooting of former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in Santo Domingo was killed Sunday in the Dominican Republic, according to published reports.

Colonel Antonio Calvo Pérez, spokesman for the Cibao Central Regional Directorate, confirmed to Listin Diario that Clase was being sought at the time of his death in connection with the Ortiz case. Court papers identify Clase as one of the alleged plotters of the shooting that severely injured Ortiz, Listin Diario reported.

Authorities arrested more than a dozen people in connection with the Ortiz shooting, including the alleged gunmen. The status of their cases wasn’t immediately clear Thursday.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic initially said Ortiz had been followed to the club and was the target of a contract killing on June 9. They later reversed course and said the shooting stemmed from a case of mistaken identity and was instead a botched ambush on one of Ortiz’s friends, Sixto David Fernández, an auto repair shop owner who was sitting at a table near the slugger.

Ortiz was shot in the back at close range, and nearly died from traumatic injuries to his liver, intestines, and gall bladder, which was removed.

