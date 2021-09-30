Former state trooper indicted for allegedly kicking handcuffed suspect in head

A former state trooper was indicted Thursday by a Suffolk County grand jury on one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after he allegedly kicked a handcuffed suspect in the head during a vehicle stop on Interstate 93 south in Boston, officials said.
Paul Conneely, 51, of Boston, will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 29, according to a statement from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey.
Conneely’s defense attorney, Kelli Porges, declined to comment. State Police referred the case to Healey’s office for investigation, the statement said.
On Feb. 22, 2019, Conneely was working on I-93 when his cruiser and an alleged stolen car crashed into each other, according to the AG’s office. Conneely and other troopers removed four people from the vehicle, and Conneely helped handcuff the driver, according to the statement.
Surveillance video shows the driver got out of the vehicle with his hands raised, laid on the ground, and placed his hands behind his back, but after he was cuffed, Conneely kicked the driver in the back of the head with his right foot while wearing his State Police-issued boots, the AG’s office said.
