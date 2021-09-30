Former state trooper indicted for allegedly kicking handcuffed suspect in head

A former state trooper was indicted Thursday by a Suffolk County grand jury on one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after he allegedly kicked a handcuffed suspect in the head during a vehicle stop on Interstate 93 south in Boston, officials said.

Paul Conneely, 51, of Boston, will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 29, according to a statement from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey.

Conneely’s defense attorney, Kelli Porges, declined to comment. State Police referred the case to Healey’s office for investigation, the statement said.