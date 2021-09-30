Man arrested and charged with attacking woman at Pitbull concert in New Hampshire

Maddy Audet, 22, was the victim of the assault that allegedly took place during the Pitbull concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. on Aug. 29.

Gregory Joseph, 33, of Rochester, N.H., was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of second degree assault, according to a statement by the Gilford Police Department. The arrest was made at the Rochester Police Department without incident and he was released on personal recognizance bail, police said.

Audet said Pitbull was on his third song when she overheard a woman accuse one of her sister’s roommates of stealing a drink. Audet said as she tried to deescalate the situation by offering to buy the woman a drink, a man came over and punched her with an uppercut that knocked her out.

Audet said after the incident she was paralyzed from the waist down and was hospitalized for 16 days. She has since been diagnosed with a functional neurological disorder and is expected to make a full recovery, but it’s not clear how long that will take. She’s currently staying with her parents in Concord, N.H., and goes to outpatient rehab twice a week.

“I’ve been making great strides, walking without assisted devices whenever I can,” she said in a phone interview Thursday.

As part of the investigation into the assault, police said they reviewed video recordings and Detective Lance A. Rouse and Detective Sergeant Christopher M. Jacques interviewed 20 individuals. Police said the charge Joseph is facing is a Class B felony, which could bring a maximum sentence of 3 ½ to 7 years.

Audet said she was “extremely thankful” to the Gilford police for their efforts and for making the arrest.

She said she hopes that her alleged attacker learns from this ordeal and never exhibits that kind of violent behavior again.

“He definitely needs to learn his lesson,” she said. “I don’t want him to rot in jail for seven years...I just hope he learns, and something good comes from this.”





















