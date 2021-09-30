Mass. man who allegedly threatened interracial couple on Facebook ordered held without bail

The defendant, Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, made his initial appearance Wednesday in US District Court in Boston on federal charges stemming from the case. He did not enter a plea but was ordered held pending a detention hearing Monday afternoon, according to legal filings.

A man with Boston and Dedham ties who allegedly threatened an interracial couple on Jan. 6 via Facebook Messenger after they announced their engagement online was ordered held without bail Wednesday pending a hearing slated for Monday, records show.

According to Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office, the ordeal for the victims, a white woman and Black man, began in December 2020 when they announced their engagement via Facebook and included photos of themselves.

DeBerardinis, prosecutors said, saw the photos and allegedly responded “on or about” Jan. 6 by sending a series of threatening messages to the couple via the Facebook Messenger platform. January 6th was the day former president Donald Trump’s backers stormed the US Capitol in an effort to block the certification of President Biden’s November election win.

According to prosecutors, DeBerardinis allegedly wrote to the couple, “EWWWWWWWW YOUR A . . .” followed by slurs, among other messages. When the victims said they were reporting him to law enforcement, authorities said, DeBerardinis allegedly responded by writing “SNITCHES GET STITCHES” and included a picture of brass knuckles.

In another message, he allegedly boasted to the couple about what he said were his prior exploits, including burning people, prosecutors said.

DeBerardinis is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person; tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion; and tampering with a witness and victim by harassment, according to Mendell’s office.

Authorities said the witness tampering by threat count carries a maximum prison term of 20 years upon conviction, while the other two charges carry maximum prison terms of five and three years, respectively.

