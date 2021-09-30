fb-pixel Skip to main content

One rescued after boat capsizes off Yirrell Beach in Winthrop

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 30, 2021, 35 minutes ago

One person was rescued from the waves near Yirrell Beach in Winthrop after their boat capsized late Thursday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

The agency responded around 4:40 p.m. to a report that an 18 to 20 foot boat had overturned, Petty Officer Emma Fliszar said.

A radio broadcast alerted other boaters in the area to the incident. One boater responded and pulled the person to safety, she said.

The person was being treated for signs of hypothermia, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

Boston and Winthrop police units also responded to the scene. The boat was still in the water by early evening, but no pollution was reported, the Coast Guard tweeted.

No further information was available.

