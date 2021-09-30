One rescued after boat capsizes off Yirrell Beach in Winthrop

One person was rescued from the waves near Yirrell Beach in Winthrop after their boat capsized late Thursday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

The agency responded around 4:40 p.m. to a report that an 18 to 20 foot boat had overturned, Petty Officer Emma Fliszar said.

A radio broadcast alerted other boaters in the area to the incident. One boater responded and pulled the person to safety, she said.